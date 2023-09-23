Gross Incident Brings Disney Parade to a Complete Stop

Several guests had to witness a disgusting accident that nearly ruined a beloved Disney parade during the park’s exclusive Halloween event.

With Halloween celebrations in full bloom at Disneyland Resort, thousands of guests worldwide are eager to visit Mickey Mouse and his friends at Walt Disney’s original theme park, nestled in Anaheim, California.

With the Happiest Place on Earth transforming into a spooktacular wonderland this Halloween season, Disneyland Park gets decked with bewitching decorations and welcomes the beloved seasonal overlay inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, turning the beloved Haunted Mansion into a breathtaking collision of two holidays in Haunted Mansion Holiday.

And let’s not forget that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends are dressed in their best Halloween costumes to meet guests during this spooktacular season!

Of course, Disney California Adventure couldn’t fall behind, as the Southern California theme park, just a few steps across from Disneyland Park, hosts even more Halloween fun! Cars Land transforms into the friendliest “ghost” town in Carburetor County, and your favorite characters can’t wait to show you around “Radiator Screams” while dressed in their hilarious Howl-O-Ween attires.

Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure is also covered in the spirit of Halloween and Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), as the area becomes Plaza de la Familia, welcoming limited-time entertainment offerings, and a photo-op with Miguel, different cultural and artistic displays, and delightful seasonal flavors at Paradise Garden Grill, all inspired by Pixar’s Coco.

But the highlight of Halloween celebrations at Disneyland Resort is the extremely popular yearly event, Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, with exclusive characters — which have sparked a heated debate online — treat trails, unique photo-ops, and a breathtaking parade.

Unfortunately, the event was less than magical for a group of guests who witnessed a disgusting incident at Disney California Adventure, nearly ruining the exclusive Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash.

TikTok user @pinatravelplanner captured a video of the unfortunate incident and detailed how cast members handled the gross situation (although in Spanish). The parkgoer mentioned that the Headless Horseman and his horse are the ones that kick off the exclusive Frightfully Fun Parade — which only takes place in Disney California Adventure during Oogie Boogie Bash nights — and that the whole parade had to follow the route that now had… raw manure on it.

User @pinatravelplanner continued by saying, “This is Disney. They can’t allow that to stay there. Firstly, for the safety of the parade’s performance and the comfort of all guests.” The parkgoer continued to detail how a cast member immediately reported the incident through their radio, and cleaning crews rushed to the scene.

According to the original poster, guests in the area cheered for custodial cast members as they arrived, quickly cleaning the horse’s “mess” and spraying plenty of cleaning supplies and air fresheners to cover the intense smell. Once the incident had been resolved and the parade route was clean and dry, cast members walked away, being cheered on by guests before the parade resumed its performance. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) A horse is part of the Oogie Boogie Bash’s “Frightfully Fun Parade” in Disneyland, California, and as nature can’t be stopped, Disney has a plan for anything that could happen. Each one of the cast members plays a vital role in the park’s operations and the service that makes it the Happiest Place on Earth.

@pinatravelplanner En el desfile de Oogie Boogie Bash “Frightfully fun parade” en Disneyland California participa un caballito y como la naturaleza no se detiene obviamente Disney tiene un plan para todo lo que pueda pasar, cada uno de los cast members juegan un papel vital en el funcionamiento del parque y en el servicio que hace que sea el lugar más feliz del mundo. ♬ sonido original – Pina✨Travel Planner

Unfortunately, this is not the first unfortunate incident involving one of Disney’s horses. When Walt Disney World Resort reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure, a video in which Merida’s horse nearly caused a tragic incident after a child was suddenly stopped from running into the cavalcade route went viral. Additionally, guests have reported unpleasant incidents in Main Street, U.S.A. involving horse poop.

Have you ever witnessed something similar at the parks? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.