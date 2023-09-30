Disney’s Lax Measures Backfire as Content Creator Makes Inappropriate Use of Character

Disney’s lax measures could harm the company after a viral TikTok creator admitted to the highly inappropriate use of a popular character.

The Walt Disney Company is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion with a diverse workforce, fostering a welcoming and respectful company culture, creating content and experiences that resonate with global audiences, and collaborating with community organizations to ensure accessibility.

While this titanic task has been applauded, many don’t agree with Disney’s efforts in promoting a “World of Belonging,” putting the company on blast for “pushing woke garbage in our faces” and allegedly promoting “woke” agendas. These opinions have been loudly promoted by national media representatives and notably by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continues his crusade against Disney’s “wokeness” after over a year of legal and political conflicts.

These efforts for inclusion have also backfired at the parks, harming attendance and causing multiple demonstrations of hate groups outside Walt Disney World Resort, even causing some to question if Disney is going too far by inadvertently selling “adult” merchandise catering to a frowned-upon phenomenon.

And recently, an avid fan admitted to the consequences of his “despicable, terrible online behavior,” making some wonder if Disney’s lax measures could eventually harm the company.

TikTok content creator Nik recently posted a confession video questioning his extreme love for a particular Disney character, recounting his years of fandom since watching the award-winning movie in which this character starred seven years ago.

Nik mentioned he has watched Disney’s Zootopia over a hundred times since the movie was released in 2016 and admitted to having an ongoing bit with his friends, saying that “Judy Hopps was hot.” Nik’s racy affection for Judy Hopps apparently augmented quickly, as the TikTok creator admitted to buying “a full-size Judy Hopps body pillow as a joke” and “a one-to-one replica of a Judy Hopps fursuit as a joke.”

The viral TikTok creator also mentioned how his account, accurately named @judyhoppsl0vr69, quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of followers who presumably shared his affection for the Zootopia character, triggering Disney’s alerts and causing the company to reach out to the creator for his inappropriate content.

Nik admitted worrying that Disney would sue him for his “despicable, terrible online behavior.” However, the Zootopia fan mentioned that The Walt Disney Company only contacted him to inform him that he was not allowed to sell merchandise with the company’s likeness but would be able to continue making TikToks if he wished to.

Nevertheless, Nik’s journey wouldn’t stop there, as the creator then mentioned being contacted by The New York Times, asking him to give a statement on behalf of the “furry” community for an article. This event allegedly made the creator look back at his timeline and start to wonder “if this still is or ever was a joke.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it. Viewer discretion is advised.

Disney, of course, doesn’t encourage using its characters or their likeness to represent movements or ideals that don’t align with those of the company, regardless of how fans feel about them. Similarly, using Disney’s characters to create inappropriate content must somehow infringe the company’s licensing and permission, but apparently, not enough to ask this creator to stop his page.

Ironically, a couple of guests were banned from Disney property earlier this year and faced a lawsuit for selling unauthorized merchandise that infringed Disney and Lucasfilm’s trademarks and copyrights despite receiving multiple cease-and-desist letters.

