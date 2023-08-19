Ignorant Disney Cast Member Caught Spewing Slurs, Profanity at Guests

An ignorant Disney Cast Member was caught on video spewing hateful words and profanity toward Guests inside Magic Kingdom. The entire ordeal was caught on film and posted to social media.

TikTok – The Last Place You Would Expect News About Disney Parks to Be Located

TikTok is a place for folks to enjoy people dancing, lip-syncing, and posting about their favorite places on Earth, like Walt Disney World Resort. Some of those videos caught end up being Guests getting into altercations or stories being shared about some of the worst experiences Guests have encountered inside places like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other famous theme Parks around the country.

Some of those stories and videos include a Disney guest who allegedly faked their disability to get to attractions faster while visiting WDW. Another story comes from Reddit, where guests speak about discovering feces and vomit while visiting an onsite Resort at Disney. One such TikTok video showed the moment a woman was caught cheating by her sister-in-law while the woman’s children and husband were in a different area of the park. The woman was visiting the Wizarding World of Harry inside of Islands of Adventure, Hosgmeade.

Not all news is bad, though. A Disney cast member was spoken about on good terms by a pregnant woman who desperately needed cooling off during last week’s heat wave. The woman tells her story on Reddit, and people respond with their magic moment. In this TikTok video we are about to get into; a Disney cast member was recorded spewing out hate and profanity towards a group of guests who seemed to have been attempting to purchase something inside the Magic Kingdom.

Disney Cast Member Behaves Ignorantly Towards Guests in Viral TikTok Video

A woman is asking the Disney fanbase to locate a Disney cast member who was caught on video behaving ignorantly towards a group of guests who were spewing profanity and giving the CM a hard time. The footage was public before the user decided to go private, as you can see from the link provided below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@srosa.xx/video/7268661920792595755

However, moments ago, the video was re-uploaded by another TikTok user. To which you can view the video below in context:

As you can see in the video above, the cast member seems agitated and appears ignorant toward some Disney guests. Come back and forth takes place where we can hear the CM spew out some slurs about being “hood” and calling a guest who is off-camera, “You’re real hood.”

The exchange continues as the person filming the ordeal seems to be trying to de-escalate the situation. A Disney CM Manager appears towards the end of the video to try and assess the problem themselves and have the CM in question return to her duties.

Unfortunately, the situation does not end there. We can hear what appears to be “you’ve got me f*** up,” and some other profanities come out of the CM’s mouth as she is enticed by the same guest called “Hood” earlier in the video. The video ends with the CM being pulled away by her manager and the guests continuing. There is no word on how or why this event occurred, but it’s essential to remain professional in any setting, especially when children are around.

The CM was in the wrong here for behaving in such an ignorant manner towards Disney guests. The guests also should have walked away during the altercation before slurs and profanity was thrown out. All parties in this matter were in the wrong, and this is a perfect example of what not to do in this type of environment.