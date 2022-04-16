Disney CM Recalls Guest Hiding Jar “For Her Kid to Pee In” on Her Body

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as effectively as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they occasionally have to deal with Guests breaking the rules when it comes to safety measures, like a situation that involved an intoxicated couple tried to hold their baby up “like Simba” on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

One Cast Member shared a particularly strange tale with People magazine, recalling a time a Guest decided to attempt to hide a jar of her child’s urine on her body. The CM shared:

"A lady has a jug for her kid to pee in. I don't know why. We tell her anything to hold what should go in sewage is not allowed. She says she will take it back to her car, but then tries to hide the pee jar on her person. It got all over her."

This is not the only time Cast Members have found themselves dealing with bodily fluids. A Guest once defecated in a Monorail trashcan before employees could intervene, for example, and another Guest urinated in a ride queue in full view of other visitors.

The Cast Member who shared the story about the woman hiding her child’s urine did not specify which Disney Park they worked at, but all Disney theme park properties have similar Park rules and regulations.

Walt Disney World Resort, for instance, has the following “Guest Courtesy” information on its official Park Rules webpage:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

Have you ever found yourself involved in a crazy situation at a Disney Park?

