Disney Guest Defecated In Monorail Trash Can, Cast Members Unable to Intervene

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

In a People Magazine article about wild Disney experiences, one Cast Member shared a truly alarming story about Guest behavior:

“I worked in monorails. About a year or so ago, a guest got off at Epcot Station and then told the cast member at unload that he was going to be sick. The cast member opened up the trash can so he could puke in it easier. The guest then proceeded to take off his clothes and take a massive dump in the trashcan.” Related: Passenger Arrested By FBI After Masturbating Multiple Times on Southwest Flight

The Cast Member did not share how many other Guests witness this incident, though it is clear that Disney workers were unable to intervene and stop the Guest from engaging in the lewd act.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Not long ago, a Universal Orlando Guest publicly defecated after exiting the theme park’s popular Shrek attraction. Furthermore, another Walt Disney World Resort Guest also left a mess in the TriceraTop Spin queue, leading to serious clean-up issues for Cast Members.

This sort of behavior is, of course, strictly prohibited in Walt Disney World Resort’s official Park rules, which state:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas. Related: Fight Breaks Out In Disney After Guest Allegedly Threatens Cast Member

Furthermore, Disney World’s code of conduct specifically prohibits “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.”

Have you ever experienced an unpleasant situation as a result of other Disney Parks Guests’ behavior?

