EPCOT Fumbles New Attraction Opening, Called an “Operational Failure”

EPCOT is getting ready to open their newest attraction to the public, but they seem to be having trouble with it already.

EPCOT has been in a state of construction since late 2019 when the “EPCOT Overhaul Project” was first announced. At the time, major plans were revealed for the future of the park that would take place over the following few years. Unfortunately, due to the 2020 pandemic, construction was completely halted and many of the plans were either changed or dropped completely.

The pandemic forced many of the continuing projects to be delayed, and the park still has construction walls up around much of the area. EPCOT will be the host of Walt Disney World’s upcoming Disney100 celebrations but has only just started finishing up some major projects. The World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration Pavilions are nearing completion as another attraction finally prepares to make its official debut.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is an exciting new attraction that brings the world of Moana (2016) to life. “Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again,” states the Disney website.

Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you'll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you'll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you'll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.

The attraction is expected to open to all guests on October 16, 2023, but has been hosting cast member previews with annual pass holder and DVC previews starting today. However, according to reports on X/Twitter, guests hoping to experience this new attraction were in for a slight surprise.

“Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is using a virtual queue this morning for AP and DVC previews,” reported Disney insider Scott Gustin.

However, some of the comments took issue with the announcement. “Okay, but is there any type of notification going out on the app to pass holders? Such an operational failure,” stated @DigitalKaman. It’s unclear at this time if pass holders or DVC members were notified prior to this requirement or if they unfortunately found out in real time.

“If JoW (are we calling it that?) opens with VQ, that means you have 2 VQs to join at Epcot with 3 total?” asked @GumShoeGoof. They bring up a valid point, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind still requiring a virtual queue reservation at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run requiring one at Magic Kingdom.

However, @Raingoons had a completely different issue, stating, “This looks WAY more exciting than some water walk through,” with a closeup screenshot of the TRON avatar that the Moana virtual queue seems to be using. “Tron avatar. Small mom & pop company,” quipped @Schmoofy.

The TRON avatar with the Journey of Water queue isn’t a great look for the company, especially when combined with the apparent surprise virtual queue requirement for previews. However, those are minor issues compared to the fact that the attraction is opening at all, as it faced several delays and has taken longer than expected to complete.

When the attraction does officially open, guests will also be able to meet and greet with Moana in her new permanent character location in World Nature!

With today being the first day of annual pass holder and DVC previews, there’s clearly still a couple kinks to be worked out before the attraction is opened to other EPCOT guests. As of yet, there’s been no official word from Disney on whether guests will need a virtual queue to explore the attraction once it’s opened to the public.

