Cumberbatch Thought ‘Spider-Man’ Would Flop, Marvel “Was Drinking the Kool-Aid”

Benedict Cumberbatch shared with Empire Magazine that he didn’t have the same confidence as Kevin Feige when it came to Spider-Man No Way Home (2021).

Cumberbatch starred as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in No Way Home as Strange tried to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man with a spell that would make everyone forget the web-slinger. Things didn’t go according to plan as the two heroes had to face villains from other universes such as Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and other villains from the Multiverse.

Cumberbatch shared how he really didn’t think No Way Home was going to be pivotal for Marvel in understanding the future of cinema:

“I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinemagoing experience, after this film.’ Okay, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here. My ignorance was showed up.”

Spider-Man No Way Home has received a lot of praise and has had enormous success in the box office — the film has just surpassed Avatar in the domestic box office. Despite the major success, No Way Home was only nominated for one Oscar leaving fans — and talk show hosts — upset that the movie didn’t receive more attention.

Now Marvel has their focus on Strange’s next adventure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) leaving the once Sorcerer Supreme to deal with the Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 will focus on Strange trying to stop a new threat with old and new allies as the Multiverse unleashes new surprises to face. Sam Raimi, most known by Marvel fans for directing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Trilogy, is returning to direct the sequel. Cumberbatch makes it clear that this won’t be like any other MCU film fans have seen because it is a Sam Raimi picture:

Once it became Sam, it was always about making it a Sam Raimi picture. Your head’s going to be spun.

After the recent trailer, Doctor Strange 2 is setting itself up to potentially be more ambitious than Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the trailer revealed Zombie Strange and Wanda, an Iron Man/Captain Marvel/Nova variant, Captain Carter, and possibly Deadpool, Black Panther, and Reed Richards. Reports say that fans should expect even more characters to appear in the film — such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because, now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

