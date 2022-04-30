Fans Start Body Shaming Dave Bautista, Claim Actor Has “Given Up”

New photos of Dave Bautista’s Drax have arrived and fans were quick to notice something different about the character.

After a few-year hiatus, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming back to the MCU in a big way. First, the Guardians crew will be joining Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) as the story will explore what Thor and the Guardians have been up to since they were last seen together at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Then, the Guardians will have their own Holiday Special with James Gunn directing. The only details fans know about the special are that the Guardians will be returning to Earth and that Kevin Bacon may have a role.

Gunn did confirm that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will directly tie into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) so fans will have to see the Special to know what’s going on with the crew before they return for their third installment.

Sadly, fans know that some of the Guardians cast won’t return after this film. With Will Poulter starring as Adam Warlock, fans know this will definitely be a crazy movie, but no one knows who will live or die as Gunn did tease that his work on DC’s The Suicide Squad (2021) did influence Guardians 3. Now fans have gotten a first look at Bautista’s Drax as he stands with Mantis on the set of the Holiday Special:

Fans were quick to notice that Bautista’s pleas to have a shirt on finally came to fruition as he sports a new shirt as part of his costume. On top of this, fans began to comment on Bautista’s figure. One fan quickly assumes that Bautista has just given up on Drax as he assumes this will be his last Guardians movie:

Drax looks like he is done with everything (considering that dave batista is gonna quit playing drax)

Another fan also notices that something is off with Drax:

This leads other fans to joke about how Drax may be eating too much:

dude been eating those zargnuts

Dang drax has been loving those zarc nuts lmao

While another fan believes Bautista has given up on being in shape:

Bautista’s clearly given up on working out

And another fan shared that Drax must be on the same diet as Fat Thor:

Drax been on that Fat Thor diet?

While fans may have loved Drax’s humor, it seems that they aren’t a big fan of his new look. This isn’t the first time fans have attacked an actor recently for their body figure as Star Wars fans nicknamed Temuera Morrison “Boba Fat” after his iconic return in The Mandalorian.

While Morrison was able to poke fun at that, Bautista may not take the comments as well. The actor is an ex-wrestler who definitely has kept his body in good shape for years so it wouldn’t be easy to have fans start making comments about his body now. It’s also possible that this may not be the best look at Drax and that angle makes him look worse than he actually is.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you like Dave Bautista’s new look? Do you think he deserves the hate? Let us know what you think!



