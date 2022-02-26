To Remain “Living and Breathing” ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Mandalorian’ Must Progress

in Star Wars

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
rick famuyiwa with the mandalorian, din djarin, behind the scenes of chapter 15: the believer

Credit: StarWars.com

When The Mandalorian debuted on the then-new Disney+ streaming platform on November 12, 2019, it almost immediately changed the landscape of the Star Wars universe.

Pedro pascal as the mandalorian holding grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Just Teased Grogu’s Existence Almost 30 Years Earlier

From the moment bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and 50-year-old infant foundling, Grogu — then known only as “Baby Yoda” or “The Child” — Star Wars fans felt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were hearkening back to a bygone era when George Lucas still had full creative control of his space opera saga.

dave filoni (left) and rosario dawson as ahsoka tano (right) on mandalorian set
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Just Permanently Obliterated an Icon

After the divisive nature of Disney’s sequel trilogy — which was announced soon after The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm, Ltd. from Lucas in 2012 — The Mandalorian was a refreshing change. Instead of ripping Star Wars fans apart, it brought them together.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) were thought by many to rely on a stale storyline. The main characters — Rey (Daisy Ridley)Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — have been said to be too akin to the original trilogy’s core trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

rian-johnson-director-star-wars-last-jedi-opener-1-800x400
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Director Rian Johnson Shares “Most Cursed Image of All Time”

Then, Favreau and Filoni’s Mandalorian introduced a diverse cast of characters and directors, delivering fan-service in the best possible way and enriching the Star Wars galaxy with characters new and old.

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we’ve seen the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ fan-favorites Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Season 2, Episode 3 (“Chapter 11: The Heiress”) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), plus the epic return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) in Season 2, Episode 8 (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

ahsoka tano (left) and luke skywalker (right) in the book of boba fett episode 6
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Officially Replaces Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, New Actor Weighs In

And, following the conclusion of The Mandalorian‘s first spinoff, Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen’s (Fennec Shand) The Book of Boba Fett, Disney officially introduced the “Mando-Verse,” indicating there are many stories left to be told within Favreau and Filoni’s corner of the Star Wars universe.

Now, one director, Rick Famuyiwa, has spoken out about how the franchise can stay fresh in today’s world.

(L-R) Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa on Mandalorian set
Credit: StarWars.com

Related: Why Cad Bane Looks Different in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

He told StarWars.com:

“I think Star Wars and other franchises have to speak to that, or they become like artifacts — museum pieces that we study — and they’re not living and breathing. You have to be where the people are. And the people right now are a global community that has perspectives that are varied, but at the same time, a kind of universal thing binding everything together. And honestly, that’s what the Force is. That’s what the galaxy of Star Wars has always been about, represented through different alien species and droids and disparate sort of lands that both look familiar and not. But all of it was sort of shaped by one universal thing.”

rick famuyiwa mandlaorian chapter 6 behind the scenes
Credit: StarWars.com

Related: Disney Is Back In Cahoots With ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano

The Wood (2000) director has already been at the helm of three episodes The Mandalorian —  “Chapter 2: The Child,” “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” and “Chapter 15: The Believer” — and seems to have no plans to leave the galaxy far, far away behind anytime soon.

In his extensive interview, he also noted:

“I would say that my perspective is what’s allowed me to come into Star Wars and see and bring a different kind of point of view, and also be very much honoring the thing that came before. And I think I can only do that from my point of view, and someone else would do it from theirs, but I think this galaxy and others like it are big enough to tell those stories.”

(l to r) jon favreau, dave filoni, and george lucas
Credit: Disney+ (Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian)

Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement

Famuyiwa praised The Mandalorian team in particular, saying:

…”there was this group of filmmakers that came together, and kind of brought together by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and Kathy Kennedy. But each of the filmmakers were from different perspectives and had different point of views. And so I’ve always felt that what makes The Mandalorian resonate so much is, of course, we got a very cool lead character that lots of people love, but I think also it’s that there were stories being told from a perspective that, even though it was in the world of Star Wars, it was new. It was different. It felt like what I was saying and my point of view was different than what Dave Filoni’s or Taika Waititi’s point of view were, than Deb Chow, but that they were all part of the same storytelling.”

din djarin hugging grogu in the book of boba fett season 1 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Accused of Blatantly Stealing Fan-Favorite Grogu Scene

Now, as the “Mando-Verse” continues to expand, The Mandalorian Season 3 is reportedly due to drop in December 2022. Then, Mandalorian fans can look forward to live-action Rebels sequelAhsoka, sometime in 2023.

There are also rumors of a Bo-Katan Kryze-centric series starring Sackhoff now that fired actress Gina Carano’s (Cara Dune) spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, has been officially scrapped.

the mandalorian season 2 episode 3 bo-katan kryze, din djarin, nite owl warriors
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Just Connected Grogu to Ben Solo

It is not known specifically when Rick Famuyiwa will return to Star Wars.

What are your thoughts on the future of Star Wars storytelling?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!