‘Star Wars’ Reveals NEW ‘Kenobi’ Composer, Replaces John Williams

Every Star Wars fan awaits the streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show single-handily changing the Star Wars universe for good. Some breaking news about the series’ composer will shock and even excite many fans.

The world of Star Wars would not be the same without the legendary music from composer John Williams (Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T.). From Jurrasic Park (1993) to Schindler’s List (1993) to Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone (2001), John Williams has done it all.

Undoubtedly the most iconic and recognizable film composer of his time and history, fans of all ages can recognize his unforgettable scores with just a few notes.

The question is: what music has this man not created? From creating the iconic Superman (1978) theme to even the Olympics score, John Williams will forever leave a massive impact on the world of music and film.

After scoring nine Skywalker Saga Star Wars movies, the maestro has remained in close contact with the galaxy far, far away, even without George Lucas having a part in Lucasfilm.

When news broke that Williams would be composing the central theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans were quick to share their excitement, claiming that the “king” had returned.

Now, ahead of the series premiering, Lucasfilm has revealed the series’ leading composer, someone who Marvel fans will recognize with her Loki soundtrack:

Natalie Holt (‘Loki’) will compose the score for the ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series. She will be the first woman to compose a live-action Star Wars title.

Natalie Holt (‘Loki’) will compose the score for the ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series. She will be the first woman to compose a live-action Star Wars title. (Source: https://t.co/A5BEFcLW1X) pic.twitter.com/Z4ttL983vW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 22, 2022

Vanity Fair just announced that Natalie Holt (Loki, Batgirl) would compose the entirety of the Obi-Wan Kenobi soundtrack. Her “haunting” approach to this massive milestone in her career was met with her wanting to “pay respect to the history of it [Star Wars]” and the legacy of John Williams:

“Obviously, I’m just thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as John Williams. It’s been exciting and overwhelming at times, because I’m such a fan. I want to pay respect to the history of it, and do it justice as well.”

Holt continues:

“Obi-Wan is a legacy character that John hadn’t written a theme for because he died quite early on in A New Hope. It’s the only legacy character that he hadn’t done. So he spoke to [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy and said, ‘I just want to write Benny a theme.’ So who can deny him that? And he did, he wrote the Obi theme, and it just embodies the spirit of the show entirely.” “For me, the tentpoles are set out by John Williams. There are elements to the show that are new and fresh, and I’ve been able to have my own interpretation with elements—that I can’t reveal. So it’s been glorious, working with my hero and also bringing my own voice to the show.”

Natalie Holt makes history as the first female composer to lead the musical score for any live-action Star Wars project. Typically, John Williams, Michael Giacchino (Star Wars: Rogue One), and Kevin Kiner (The Clone Wars) are the go-to music makers when it comes to anything related to Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) or Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best).

Nonetheless, this news confirms that John Williams will not be composing the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In light of that, this makes complete sense, as Mr. Williams is 90-years old (wow!) and enjoying the slowed-down pace of Hollywood, not jumping from Spielberg movie to Spielberg movie as he did throughout the 1970s to 1990s.

The Mandalorian, arguably one of the most iconic Star Wars soundtracks, was entirely composed by fan-favorite Ludwig Göransson. If Natalie Holt brings even a sliver of her game to Kenobi as she did with the epic Loki score, fans will be in for a treat!

And don’t worry, John Williams is still creating the main theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.

Expanding the Star Wars prequels like never before, Obi-Wan Kenobi is redefining the Star Wars saga.

This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

“The rematch of the century,” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm, will star Jedi Master Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi/Ben Kenobi), Jedi Knight Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader), Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse (Aunt Beru), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Are you excited about Kenobi? Let us know in the comments below!