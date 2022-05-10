MCU Writer Reveals Major Cameo Didn’t Happen Due to “Availability” Issues

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Michael Waldron, the writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) shares how Kevin Feige and he did consider bringing an iconic MCU character back into the Marvel universe with a new variant to play the character.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange explores the Multiverse with his new ally, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as they try to find a way to stop a new threat from taking Chavez’s powers. While Doctor Strange 2 is a fast-paced adventure, fans will have a few shocking moments throughout the movie as the cameos are definitely one of the highlights of the movie.

This is the point where if you haven’t watched the movie, it’s best to turn around to avoid any spoilers.

Why Didn’t Iron Man Show Up?

While Doctor Strange 2 doesn’t even include most of the reported cameos, most fans were really hoping for Tom Crusie to show up as Iron Man. Earlier looks at the Illuminati provided some clues that perhaps Iron Man was cut from the movie, but this is not the case. Waldron spoke with Rolling Stone and confirmed that Cruise was never a part of any script.

Waldron and Feige both thought about if Tom Cruise could be Iron Man, but eventually, both of them decided it was best to never include the Iron Man variant. This news may be disheartening for fans, but Waldron explains how the rumors of Cruise’s return as Iron Man were “entirely made up:”

“Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean, there’s no cut footage of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] at one point, I was like, Could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? I remember reading about that in Ain’t It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”

Waldron continues by sharing how it was ultimately due to scheduling for Cruise being the reason why his character never made it into the script:

Rolling Stone: “So to be totally clear, did anyone reach out to Tom Cruise?”

Michael Waldron: “I don’t believe so. I just don’t think it was ever an option, because of availability.”

Sadly, Tom Cruise’s busy schedule got in the way, but that doesn’t mean the actor won’t have a chance to have another shot to play the character later on. While fans got to see Patrick Stewart as Professor X/Charles Xavier and John Krasinski as Reed Richards, many fans wished that the Illuminati was kept more of a secret. Kevin Feige already made it clear that Marvel had spoiled more than it should’ve in the trailers.

Haylee Atwell’s Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel, and Charles Xavier were cameos that were revealed through the trailers leaving most of the Illuminati to be known in advance. This led many fans to go in with the expectation that Marvel would reveal more shocking cameos like Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, but it seems like Marvel is holding back on the Multiverse with the reported Secret Wars project being teased.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you wish Tom Cruise played Iron Man?

