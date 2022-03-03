Lucasfilm Reportedly Delays ‘Star Wars’ Project to 2028

The Star Wars universe is exploding like the Death star with streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian season three coming this year. Still, Lucasfilm’s most significant upcoming project to date is reportedly delayed to 2028.

The legacy of George Lucas is on the high road as the Star Wars franchise introduces countless new Lucasfilm projects releasing in the coming months and years, including LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Taiki Waititi’s bizarre Star Wars movie.

But, Lucasfilm’s most ambitious project, Star Wars Eclipse, has reportedly been delayed by at least six years, pushing the massive video game to 2028:

RUMOR: #StarWars: ECLIPSE is reportedly now expected to release as late as 2028 due to Quantic Dream’s developer struggles…

With EA opening the world of Star Wars videogames to Lucasfilm and other developers after the tumultuous Battlefront II reboot, fans were overwhelmed with the beauty of Star Wars Eclipse. This groundbreaking video game was reportedly set to release sometime in 2023-2025.

But, early reports of LGBTQ+ misrepresentation, sexual scandals, and employment issues coming from within Quantin Dream is causing a whirlwind of issues with Star Wars Eclipse and its multi-year development.

Nonetheless, a new rumor suggests that developer Quantic Dream is facing numerous struggles, including sexual assault scandals, according to insider Xfire’s Tom Henderson, that’s delayed Lucasfilm’s most ambitious project to 2028:

However, sources close to Quantic Dream have told me that even though the trailer was released to an extremely favourable reception from the wider gaming community – and it certainly does look stunning – it has not had the desired effect of attracting developer talent to the studio. As a result, Star Wars Eclipse is likely going to be released around 2027-2028. What’s more, hard evidence of Quantic Dream’s difficulties in hiring new employees and the resulting 2027-2028 release window can also be found online.

In the epic trailer above, every Star Wars fan notified Jedi Master Yoda standing in the Jedi council chamber on Coruscant, as well as a stripped 3P0-series protocol droid and an undercover Duros, and more.

Nonetheless, what turned out to be a 3-4 development by Quantic Dream for Star Wars Eclipse has now turned into a reported six years.

At this time, Lucasfilm and Quantic Dream developers have not officially commented on when Star Wars Eclipse will officially release or why the video game has seemingly been delayed.

