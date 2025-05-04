5 ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Don’t Deserve All the Hate

The faraway galaxy is filled with many characters. So many, in fact, that fans have probably lost count over the decades. Between all the Star Wars movies, animated shows, live-action shows, comic books, novels, and video games, it’s impossible to keep track of them all.

But there are some characters Star Wars fans wish they could forget altogether. Whether they’re inexplicably powerful, sanctimonious, annoying, or simply uninteresting, there are many reasons why fans take issue with certain characters.

However, there are some who don’t deserve all the hate they’ve gotten over the years.

5. Wicket W. Warrick — Return of the Jedi

Wicket W. Warrick (Warrick Davies Jr.) has only appeared in two films — Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Yet he remains the most famous Ewok, and is as iconic as many other characters.

It would be untrue to suggest that Wicket is a hated character, though, but we’ve chosen him to represent the Ewoks as a whole, as they’re the one species Star Wars fans have never taken to, despite the fact they helped the rebels overthrow the Empire in Return of the Jedi.

But perhaps it’s just that — that jungle-dwelling teddy bears were able to defeat such a powerful enemy. Or maybe many Star Wars fans don’t want to admit that the movies are aimed towards children, something even George Lucas once said about the prequel trilogy.

4. Rose Tico — The Last Jedi

There are many hated Star Wars characters in the sequel trilogy, but none are perhaps quite as hated as the character of Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Rose is first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) as a member of the Resistance support crew.

When she embarks on a “side quest” with ex-First Order trooper Finn (John Boyega), we learn that she’s something of a sanctimonious character, which is reaffirmed later in the film when she inexplicably stops Finn from sacrificing himself to save the rebel base on Crait.

But nothing justifies the amount of hate Rose gets — after all, her intentions are sincere, even if she is pretty self-righteous. Sadly, she also became another example of toxic fandom, as Kelly Marie Tran received so much abuse on social media that it affected her mental health.

3. Rey Skywalker — The Sequel Trilogy

Rey (Daisy Ridley) remains one of the main bones of contention among fans when it comes to the sequel trilogy, as she inexplicably goes from strength to strength throughout the films, rivaling even the likes of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as a powerful Jedi.

While this can be explained by the fact that she’s the granddaughter of the very powerful Sith Lord Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), it still isn’t compelling to watch. Many aspects of Rey’s character reflect the poor writing and the absence of a plan for all three films.

In Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), however, there’s something endearing about the orphan scavenger who lives on Jakku. While there are obvious parallels between Rey and Luke from the original trilogy, she still holds her own throughout the series, and despite what you may think of her, she has become an equally iconic character.

2. Anakin Skywalker — The Prequel Trilogy

This might be the most interesting and perhaps even divisive entry on this list, largely because Anakin Skywalker has in recent years become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters. But this is actually the reason why we decided to include him in the first place.

Whether it was Jake Lloyd in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), or Hayden Christensen in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), Anakin was a widely hated character at the time.

Criticism was aimed towards both the performances and the “whiny” nature of the character. However, as recent years will testify, he never deserved this hate, and when Hayden Christensen‘s return in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) was announced, Star Wars fans rejoiced.

1. Jar Jar Binks — The Phantom Menace

Having Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) on our list is in no way divisive, as he remains a hated Star Wars character. In fact, alongside Jake Lloyd (Anakin Skywalker) in The Phantom Menace, this is the first example of a Star Wars actor being the target of abuse from fans.

The clumsy, “Luck-sensitive” Gungan warrior first appeared in The Phantom Menace as a slap-stick sidekick to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). And let it be said that Jar Jar’s hijinks are indeed deeply annoying and cringe-worthy.

But you might be surprised to learn that George Lucas has admitted that Jar Jar Binks is his favorite Star Wars character. Jar Jar even went on to appear in the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), during which he finds some redemption.

Do you love or hate these Star Wars characters? Let us know in the comments below!