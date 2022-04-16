‘Doctor Strange 2’ Hints At Major Villain’s Debut

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) teases a potential new villain in the latest trailer.

Fans are very excited to see Benedict Cumberbatch return in Doctor Strange 2 as the once Sorcerer Supreme will have a lot on his plate. Strange will most likely have to deal with the consequences of opening the Multiverse up as more threats will be able to attack Earth from alternate realities. One major villain that has already been teased would be Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the Multiversal villain will now have his variants trying to conquer the main timeline.

Other fans are excited to see all of the reported cameos for the movie as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and even the X-Men are rumored to make an appearance. With Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Charles Xavier/Professor X, anything seems possible.

Fans were able to spot that the recent trailer had a peculiar easter egg right below the main credits. It seems that right below the “Marvel Studios” logo there is a creepy smile lurking in the shadows:

While the creepy smile may not seem to be much, it’s possible that Marvel is hinting at another villain being present in the film. With Wanda using the Darkhold in WandaVision and most likely in the upcoming movie, there’s a good chance that this could be a tease to Chthon making an appearance. Chthon is the Elder God of Chaos and it would make sense to introduce the god as it could be deceiving Wanda into believing her children are real.

If you don’t know much about Chthon here’s a brief description from the Marvel Database:

Trapped in his dimension, Chthon then went to slumber, intending to one day return. He granted powers to the Darkhold’s users, who forfeited their souls. Chthon led a faction of evil Gods in a war against another group. Chthon’s side was defeated and banished from Earth and to the other-realm by their opponents. Over the centuries, humans would find the scrolls and other writings left by Chthon, eventually bounding them together in a single volume: the Darkhold.

Chthon would also make sense to debut now as the MCU has begun to include more gods into the MCU with the Egyptian gods having a role in Moon Knight and Thor: Love and Thunder introducing some Greek gods such as Zeus. Chthon’s role as a villain doesn’t have to take up a major role in the movie, but it would be cool to see Wanda and Strange face the god.

While Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) may end up killing several gods of the MCU, Chthon’s power is in his own realm inside the Darkhold meaning that the god most likely won’t die after Thor 4 and will still be around. It’s possible that Marvel is fooling fans and the smile means nothing, but knowing how Marvel usually is, that smile wasn’t left there on accident.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Chthon will appear in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

