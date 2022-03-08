You Can’t Miss This Huge ‘Kenobi’ Trailer Reportedly Coming TOMORROW

The Star Wars universe is eagerly waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to debut on Disney+ this May, but new reports suggest that a huge update is coming this week.

After releasing the first official poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the highly-anticipated limited series featuring iconic character Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), every Star Wars fan has patiently waited for an update. For absolutely anything.

Lucasfilm has remained quiet, but with The Batman (2022) in theaters and opening up more space for the buzz on social media, inside reports now suggest that a Kenobi trailer could be coming as early as tomorrow:

Guys please don’t expect any big trailers other than Kenobi tomorrow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 25 (and will undoubtedly shatter every streaming record in history), but Lucasfilm and The Mandalorian team have yet to release any significant updates concerning this new Star Wars story.

While Disney has revealed some jaw-dropping concept art showcasing a massive duel between Kenobi and Darth Vader, fans have been waiting for the series’s official trailer.

With a little over a month away, the world of Tatooine will be opening up to the world with a tear-jerking trailer that’s reportedly debuting tomorrow.

Of course, with any report, take the information with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, there’s an overwhelming amount of buzz concerning Obi-Wan Kenobi and a massive update coming this week.

Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) reportedly appears in this Kenobi-centered series, mentoring his Jedi Knight through the ways of the Force in the afterlife as a Force ghost.

With rumors that Temuera Morrison could be appearing as the first live-action clone trooper Captain Rex or Commander Cody, Star Wars fans are in for a treat this May!

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

Set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, Jedi Master Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in secrecy on Tatooine as he protects the young Luke Skywalker from the threat of Inquisitors and his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: