‘Star Wars’ Fans Hilariously React to Lucasfilm’s Pac-Man “Cameo”

Last week during The Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the next live-action Star Wars series, Deborah Chow’s highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, 2022.

The show will see the return of prequel trilogy actors Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker).

The duo will be joined by Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton, who are set to reprise their roles as Luke Skywalker’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars. Newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, when Jedi Knight Kenobi is living in seclusion on Tatooine — far away from his former Padawan Darth Vader — looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has also promised that Star Wars fans will experience the “rematch of the century” when Kenobi and his former Padawan have their third lightsaber battle in Star Wars history.

Now, with the show’s marketing efforts ramping up, some fans have noticed that Lucasfilm seems to have accidentally hidden an image of Pac-Man in the Tatooine sky.

Michael wrote:

Pac-Man cameo in Obi-Wan?!

Sean Henry wrote:

PAC-man confirmed?

Jake Baldino replied:

ENHANCE

Jas quipped:

I didn’t know Pac-Man would be in Obi-Wan Kenobi #ObiWan #StarWars #ObiWanKenobi #Kenobi @starwars

Twitter user Matthew Bass sarcastically noted:

so happy they’re bringing PAC-MAN into star wars !!

so happy they're bringing PAC-MAN into star wars !! pic.twitter.com/tjD2OmvV19 — Matthew Bass (@MatthewBass_) February 10, 2022

Daniel even tagged Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett duo Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, even though they aren’t directly involved in the Kenobi project:

PAC-MAN in the back just waiting for #ObiWan. To become a ghost so he can eat him. Rolling on the floor laughing @starwars @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau

As you can see, social media is having a field day with this accidental Pac-Man “cameo” in the Obi-Wan Kenobi marketing materials.

Many fans are also convinced that the lightsaber the Jedi is carrying belonged to Anakin, the significance of which has caused much debate online.

Are you looking forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi?