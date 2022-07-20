38 Injuries Requiring Hospitalization Reported at Major Florida Theme Parks

Between Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, a combined total of 38 ride injuries have already taken place this year, according to the most recent MOU Exempt Facilities Report.

The Florida Department of Agriculture releases this report quarterly, as it requires that the states major theme parks make them aware of any injuries that required at least 24 hours of hospitalization.

The report was updated July 15 to include second quarter injuries. Here are the findings so far this year, separated by theme park with their attractions listed in descending order of injury occurrences.

The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident. Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition.

Walt Disney World

  • Avatar Flight of Passage: 3 injuries. All 3 of these Guests had preexisting conditions, with one experiencing motion sickness, one suffering a seizure, and the third losing consciousness after riding the attraction.

  • Kilimanjaro Safaris: 3 injuries. One Guest experiences difficulty breathing and facial numbness while another felt dizzy and weak, both after riding the attraction. The third Guest lost consciousness while on the ride.

  • Soarin’: 3 injuries. One woman experienced stroke-like symptoms mid-ride, and the other two Guests felt chest pain at the ride’s conclusion.
  • Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith: 2 injuries. One guest experienced a seizure while riding, while another passed out when the ride finished.

  • Prince Charming Regal Carrousel: 2 injuries. Both Guests suffered hip injuries trying to dismount the attraction.

Universal Studios Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando

  • Ice Breaker: 1 injury. A young guest sustained a left leg injury post ride.

  • Ray Rush: 1 injury. A 26 year old dislocated their shoulder using the slide.

  • Ihu’s Breakaway Falls: 1 injury. This guest reported a sudden headache after slide use.
  • Manta: 1 injury. While entering the attraction, a 12 year old sustained a finger laceration.
  • Mako: 1 injury. After riding, a 50 male presented with back pain.
The quarterly report also includes data from Busch Gardens and Legoland, though neither reported any qualifying injuries during the 6 month time frame.

