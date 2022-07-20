38 Injuries Requiring Hospitalization Reported at Major Florida Theme Parks

Between Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, a combined total of 38 ride injuries have already taken place this year, according to the most recent MOU Exempt Facilities Report.
The Florida Department of Agriculture releases this report quarterly, as it requires that the states major theme parks make them aware of any injuries that required at least 24 hours of hospitalization.
The report was updated July 15 to include second quarter injuries. Here are the findings so far this year, separated by theme park with their attractions listed in descending order of injury occurrences.
The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident. Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition.
Walt Disney World
- Avatar Flight of Passage: 3 injuries. All 3 of these Guests had preexisting conditions, with one experiencing motion sickness, one suffering a seizure, and the third losing consciousness after riding the attraction.
Kilimanjaro Safaris: 3 injuries. One Guest experiences difficulty breathing and facial numbness while another felt dizzy and weak, both after riding the attraction. The third Guest lost consciousness while on the ride.
- Soarin’: 3 injuries. One woman experienced stroke-like symptoms mid-ride, and the other two Guests felt chest pain at the ride’s conclusion.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith: 2 injuries. One guest experienced a seizure while riding, while another passed out when the ride finished.
Prince Charming Regal Carrousel: 2 injuries. Both Guests suffered hip injuries trying to dismount the attraction.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run: 1 injury. The rider had a seizure during the attraction.
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue: 1 injury. A 70 year old man felt faint after experiencing the 3D space flight.
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: 1 injury. This Guest suffered a seizure at the ride’s end.
Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid: 1 injury. A woman with a preexisting condition felt stroke-like symptoms post attraction.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: 1 injury. A 47 year old guest suffered a cardiac event in the holding area just before boarding the ride.
Pirates of the Caribbean: 1 injury. A 70 year old Guest experienced back and abdominal pain aboard the ship.
Living with the Land: 1 injury. While exiting the ride, this Guest suffered a cardiac event.
DINOSAUR: 1 injury. This ride left a 65 year old Guest feeling dizzy.
Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover: 1 injury. A 72 year old woman fainted aboard the attraction.
Jungle Cruise: 1 injury. This Guest felt chest pain once he was back on land.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure: 1 injury. Stroke-like symptoms upon existing was the chief complaint of this rider.
Wildlife Express Train: 1 injury. A 42 year old reported feeling ill after this attraction.
Universal Studios Orlando
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey: 2 injuries. One person felt motion sickness, while the other complained of hip pain.
Storm Force Accelatron: 1 injury. A 37 year old female suffered a seizure.
The Simpsons Ride: 1 injury. This rider experienced knee pain.
Runamukka Reef: 1 injury. A 78 year old woman hurt her elbow.
Caro-Seuss-el: 1 injury. This rider complained of head pain.
TeAwa The Fearless River: 1 injury. A 30 year old fainted, with the report crediting a preexisting condition.
Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl: 1 injury. A 21 year old rider experienced abdominal pain as a result of a preexisting condition.
SeaWorld Orlando
- Ice Breaker: 1 injury. A young guest sustained a left leg injury post ride.
Ray Rush: 1 injury. A 26 year old dislocated their shoulder using the slide.
- Ihu’s Breakaway Falls: 1 injury. This guest reported a sudden headache after slide use.
- Manta: 1 injury. While entering the attraction, a 12 year old sustained a finger laceration.
- Mako: 1 injury. After riding, a 50 male presented with back pain.
The quarterly report also includes data from Busch Gardens and Legoland, though neither reported any qualifying injuries during the 6 month time frame.
