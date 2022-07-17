Guest Has “Cardiac Event” on Disney Ride, Multiple Seizures Reported

As shared in a story from Florida Politics, multiple reports of seizures and loss of consciousness occurred at Walt Disney World recently.

These are the latest injuries reported by The Department of Agriculture, which released this information Friday, detailing Guests’ most serious injuries and emergencies between the months of April and June at each Park. Disney World is unique because it is only required to disclose information regarding injuries if the Guest in question needed at least 24 hours of hospitalization following the injury.

This is due to a deal made years ago that allowed the Park to avoid state inspections if and when a high-profile injury was reported. The state department issued the following statement regarding the injuries:

The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident. Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition.

Most notably, a 66-year-old woman with what was referred to as a “pre-existing condition” had a “cardiac event” while riding EPCOT’s iconic attraction, Living with the Land. A 47-year-old woman had a seizure while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, specifically while on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Another Guest, a 23-year-old man, had a seizure while riding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, again in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A 67-year-old woman lost consciousness after leaving Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which is an intense motion simulator ride, complete with 3d glasses. A 44-year-old man lost consciousness while riding Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition at the same Park. Another injury was sustained on the infamous safari ride with a 57-year-old woman having “trouble breathing” and “feeling numbness to her face after riding the attraction.”

A 61-year-old woman experienced what was called “stroke-like symptoms” while at the Magic Kingdom on the Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid attraction.

Did you hear about any of these injuries previously?