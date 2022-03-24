Guests Left Hanging At Soaring Heights After Disney Ride Experiences Emergency Malfunction

One Disney Guest recently shared their experience of getting stuck quite high in the air after a ride breakdown.

When visiting Disney Parks, you may encounter a few issues and speed bumps along the way. With so many rides, attractions, and shows, things are bound to not go perfectly sometimes. Disney Park veterans know that getting stuck on the Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world” is a common occurrence, but getting stuck on others can be quite rare.

Continuously-moving rides, known as Omnimovers, tend to encounter these issues quite frequently. Rides like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, The Peoplemover, and the Haunted Mansion all stop often, most of the time as a way to allow Guests to enter or exit the ride safely. But some rides we wouldn’t dare want to get stuck on such as Tower of Terror or other rides that leave us up in the air. And speaking of heights, one Disney attraction in EPCOT is the ultimate nightmare for anyone with a fear of heights.

Found in the Land pavilion, Soarin’ Around the World is an exciting and thrilling simulator-type ride that takes Guests on quite a wild tour of the globe. However, if you happen to sit at the top row, you are roughly 80 feet in the air. As long as the ride is going, you tend to not think about how high up you are but recently, one Disney World Guest shared their experience of getting stuck as the ride malfunctioned.

The video was posted to TikTok and showed the moments after the Guests got stuck, see it below from @bobandkelly:

Riding Soarin Over California at Disney California Adventure and there was an emergency shutdown due to a seatbelt malfunction in the middle section

As you can see, the Guests are simply left dangle high above as the screen shuts off. We are unsure how long the Guests were left stuck but any amount of time would’ve made us start to freak out a little bit.

For those who have not experienced the ride before, Soarin’ Around the World is an incredible, simulation-based ride that takes Guests high up in the air as they fly over various famous landmarks across the world. More on the attraction below:

An Exhilarating Aerial Expedition Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Look down on the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris. This must-see attraction will leave your heart soaring!

A Triumph for the Senses The 180-degree, 80-foot IMAX digital projection dome, spectacular aerial footage, pleasant scents and graceful motion raise the soothing sensation of flight to incredible new heights. Throughout your flight, you’ll be treated to the uplifting musical score, adapted by composer Bruce Broughton from the attraction’s unforgettable original score written by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith.

Have you ever gotten stuck on this ride? Let us know in the comments below.

