Disney Announces Dates For Return of Beloved After Hours Park Event

Some of the most magical experiences for Disney families happen at the Disney Parks at night when everything is glowing and special parades and events are taking place.

Now, if you love the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and love the after-hours events, you might need to check out Typhoon Lagoon soon.

Disney previously confirmed that H20 Glow Nights would be returning to Typhoon Lagoon, but no dates were confirmed until now.

Disney announced today that tickets will go on sale for the beloved event beginning next week and that it will run from May 28 through August 27.

Guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan, and Dolphin Hotels as well as Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort can purchase tickets to H2O Glow After Hours on the Walt Disney World Resort website beginning March 29, with tickets on sale for the general public April 1. The popular nighttime experience has limited capacity, so be sure to secure your tickets soon!

The after-hours party will offer unique, vibrant décor, high-energy DJ dance parties, exclusive glow-themed menu offerings and so much more. Imagine your favorite watery attractions glowing under the stars, with shorter wait times and more time to enjoy. Whether you’re shooting down Crush N’ Gusher, making a splash in the Surf Pool, or showing off those groovy moves on the dance floor, you’ll experience this storm-strewn paradise in a whole new light. You’ll even receive a glowing wristband and tasty snacks like popcorn and select ice-cream treats to enjoy throughout the evening!

Disney H20 Glow After Hours takes place between 8-11 p.m. every Saturday night from May 28 to Aug. 27, giving you three glowing hours in the water park after gates close. Guests with tickets for the exclusive party can even enter Typhoon Lagoon as early as 6 p.m.

Disney World’s official description and policy for H20 Glow Nights Pool Party can be read below:

See the Water Park in a New Light Slide into the fun at this supercharged after-hours celebration overflowing with excitement for the whole family.After the park closes to the general public, get ready to “glow wild” at Disney H2O Glow Nights, where you’ll have access to all available attractions—with shorter wait times—plus: Glow-rious lighting effects and décor throughout the water park

A DJ dance party on the sandy beaches of the Surf Pool

Toy Story-themed activities and Character Greetings

A tempting selection of limited-time, event-themed food and beverage specialties

An adults-only retreat for Guests 21 and over, featuring live entertainment and a cocktail bar with a bevy of refreshing beverage for purchase

An oh-so flashin’-able souvenir glow wristband

Get a “splash” of the magic from The World’s Most Magical Celebration and add Disney H20 Glow After Hours to your summer bucket list at Walt Disney World. Book your tickets for the after-hours event on the Walt Disney World website and get ready to glow-up your summer like never before!

