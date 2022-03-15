Guests Exposed To “Creepy” Off-Limits Area During Disney Ride Malfunction

When visiting Disney Parks, you may encounter a few issues and speed bumps along the way. With so many rides, attractions, and shows, things are bound to not go perfectly sometimes. Disney Park veterans know that getting stuck on the Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world” is a common occurrence, but getting stuck on others can be quite rare.

Continuously-moving rides, known as Omnimovers, tend to encounter these issues quite frequently. Rides like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, The Peoplemover, and the Haunted Mansion all stop often, most of the time as a way to allow Guests to enter or exit the ride safely.

Water rides also do this too, with “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise sometimes getting stuck as well. However, some Disney rides and attractions hardly ever get stuck or have to be evacuated. Not only does evacuating ruin the immersion, but it can be a little scary as well, especially if the ride itself is supposed to be scary.

Seemingly, one of the rarest rides to break down and evacuate is the Tower of Terror. While the attraction does experience malfunctions and breakdowns sometimes, a full evacuation seems a lot less frequent when compared to others in the Park. One Guest captured their experience of being evacuated off the Tower of Terror during a ride malfunction. See the video from Whatsup_itsVanny (@thatone835) below:

As you can see, the Guest got stuck for over 30 minutes and actually got escorted off the ride where they got to see the “creepy” backstage areas. Getting to see a ride with the lights on is somewhat of a coveted experience for hardcore Disney park fans, but on a ride as scary as the Tower of Terror, maybe we don’t want to know what’s going on.

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.

