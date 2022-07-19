Universal Orlando Fan Frustrated With “Expensive” Vacation

Theme Park vacations can be pricey and have only gotten more expensive due to inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A single day at the two Universal Orlando Theme Parks – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure – starts at $164 per Guest!

While a Season or Annual Pass can greatly lower costs at Universal Orlando Resort, Reddit user u/MovieFanZ5026 feels price increases at Universal Orlando Resort have gotten out of hand for the average family on vacation. They wrote:

Why are things so expensive at the park? This could go for any park but when you're spending so much on a ticket as well as if you pay for express and food, the items to buy in stores shouldn't be as much as a ticket Two written examples: the popcorn buckets are $30? And the mini lounge fly backpacks are $82? That seems a little pricey for those two items. Maybe they're collectors items but that just seems like a lot

While some Universal Orlando fans disagreed, many sympathized with this Guest. u/theantig wrote:

$12 for a slice of pizza isn't terrible? You can walk out to city walk and get a whole pizza (smaller size but more pizza) for $15

u/DisGayDatGay took a more realistic approach, writing:

They’re a for profit company. You don’t make profits and keep shareholders happy by giving stuff away.

Others agreed, with u/hiiiiii5590284818 saying:

Supply and demand. People keep buying these items at the current price so why lower the price? If we did not buy things at current prices they would lower the price.

Another fan, u/Tpabayrays2, agreed that Universal Orlando is expensive, but argued that they’re not nearly as expensive as nearby SeaWorld and Walt Disney World Resort:

Because they can. And btw I’ve found they’re better about not price gouging as bad as other parks like Disney and even SeaWorld

Do you find Universal Orlando to be prohibitively expensive for your family? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Orlando operations.