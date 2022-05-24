Original ‘Little Mermaid’ Returns to Disney World

There are many movies from The Walt Disney Company that have become timeless.

Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Pinnochio (1940), and The Jungle Book (1967) are just a few examples of movies that were made decades ago that are still widely watched and beloved by Disney fans. Of course, another one of those ‘classics’ is none other than The Little Mermaid (1989).

The film, about a mermaid named Ariel who wishes to become human against her father King Triton’s wishes, ultimately spawned a sequel in The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea (2000) and an upcoming live-action version starring Halle Bailey is in the works.

While there is much anticipation surrounding the new film, Disney Parks recently shared a video showing Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel from the originals, making her way to Magic Kingdom.

Benson is known for her work as Ariel and the famous song “Part of Your World,” which is sung in the original film. In the video, you can see her in front of the attraction Under The Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid.

Disney’s official description of the attraction reads:

A Song-Filled Shell-abration

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs. Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale. Another Little Mermaid experience– The Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Disney’s Hollywood Studios– has been closed since the pandemic. The experience was a Broadway-style show that told the story of Ariel. Disney has not made any updates on the experience and the show remains marked as “temporarily unavailable” on the official Disney website.

What do you think of Jodi Benson returning to Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!