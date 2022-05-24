Snoop Dogg Company to Design the Next Mickey Mouse

“It all started with a mouse.”

The magic that The Walt Disney Company has boasted over the last century all stem from the creation of the beloved character Mickey Mouse. Mickey has taken on many different forms over the years– like Steamboat Willie and Sorceror Mickey– but the magic has remained the same all from his birthday on November 18, 1928 until today.

Now, it seems we may be getting a different look at Mickey Mouse as the company FaZe Clan has announced a year-long partnership with Disney to design apparel related to the character.

The companies will introduce a ‘tech-vamped’ version of Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse character called ‘Mickey On The Grid’. The ‘Mickey On The Grid’ collection is expected to include t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats. The capsule collection will launch on May 28 in The Armory, the organization’s pop-up store, and then will be online beginning May 30.

“This year-long collaboration is a part of our ongoing expansion into retail and consumer products,” FaZe Creative Director Jay ‘JVY’ Richardson said. “Myself and the product team at FaZe are honoured Disney trusted us to take a creative and modern approach to such an iconic character like Mickey Mouse.”

FaZe Clain recently announced a merger to go public and appointed the famous rapper Snoop Dogg as a board member.

Mickey Mouse has been the subject of much conversation as of late. Disney will lose the copyrights to Mickey as a character in 2024, meaning that other companies could potentially use the character’s likeness beginning then. It should be noted, however, that even if Disney were to lose the trademark to the original Mickey Mouse, Disney would still own copyrights for later incarnations of the character and Mickey-related trademarks.

You can meet Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Daisy Duck all at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The beloved characters have been staples at the Disney Parks for years and will continue to be beloved parts of the magic happening at those Parks.

