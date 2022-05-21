Disney’s Stock Rapidly Plummets, Hits Lowest Price In Years

The mouse has lost some cheese lately.

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to the backlash, controversy, and heated opinions. Being arguably one of the largest companies in the entire world, with a hand in streaming, television, movies, entertainment, theme parks, and cruise ships, Disney is at the forefront of society on a near-daily basis. This means that the company will receive criticism whether it likes it or not and recently, it’s been the recipient of a lot.

During the ongoing battle between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company, Disney stock has taken quite a hit. As we previously covered, the price of one share sat at roughly $117 per share, almost half of what it was in March of last year. Now, the stock is at another new low.

Today, Disney saw more losses with the stock price dropping to a shocking low of $100.08.

While all of this is speculation, many would suggest that some of the drops in stock price correlate with the controversy and backlash the company has faced within the last few months, as stated above. The month of March was not a great one, with Disney finding itself at the center of a tense situation regarding Florida’s controversial bill. Word got out that the company had funded backers of the bill, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, despite The Walt Disney Company preaching inclusivity and progressiveness.

This launched Disney into a firestorm, with people from both sides criticizing the company’s stance. Eventually, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly denounced the bill and pledged millions to the HCR (Human Rights Campaign). It seems as though the damage had been done, at least with Republicans as several conservative legislators, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at the company and its special protections.

Needless to say, it could not be a more treacherous and tumultuous time for one of the largest companies in the entire world. The future is uncertain, to say the least.

