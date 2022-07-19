Water Turned Bright Pink on Disney’s Jungle Cruise

As many of you know, Jungle Cruise at Disney World and Disneyland recently underwent changes as part of the reimagining of the ride.

Elements of the popular theme park ride were recently reimagined for Guests so they can enjoy a brand-new Jungle Cruise experience called Rivers Journey. This refresh took place at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in California and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Be on the lookout for several new scenes along the river (all interconnected) that will heighten the skippers’ legendary comedic tone as well as a new backstory involving Dr. Albert Falls and his granddaughter, Alberta Falls.

The new version of the attraction is part of Disney’s efforts to tell diverse, inclusive stories across the theme parks. Last year, Disney Parks Blog shared that the company is “building on the story of the Jungle Cruise at both Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love — more humor, wildlife and skipper heart — and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.”

More recently, Guests riding Jungle Cruise noticed more than just the new backstory and animatronics. They noticed that the water was bright pink!

Don’t fear as it seems as though this is not a permanent change and it is just a way Disney cleans the water. Twitter user The Nugget replied to the photos, writing:

My other theory is that they used potassium permanganate to clean the water. From research it seems it is not harmful to be around.

More on Jungle Cruise at Disney Parks

Jungle Cruise is located both at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in California and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The official description of the Disneyland version reads:

Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine: Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles. Jungle Cruise Safari Camp: Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas. Indian Elephant Bathing Pool: Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on. The African Veldt: Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra. Schweitzer Falls: Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!

The official description on the Disney World website reads:

Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters. Steam past lush foliage, butterflies and waterfalls on the Amazon in South America. Glimpse an abandoned camp overrun by curious gorillas on the shores of the African Congo. Along the Nile, watch for bathing elephants, angry hippos and hungry lions. Be on the lookout for a tribe of headhunters recently spotted in the area. Your cruise continues down the Mekong River in Asia, home to baboons, cobras and other fearsomely life-like creatures. It’s a 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey that you won’t soon forget!

Have you ever seen the water pink on Disney Rides? Let us know in the comments below.