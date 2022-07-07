Guest Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Flight of Passage Shocking Fans

Avatar — Flight of Passage is easily one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pandora-themed attraction draws Guests in each and every day and typically has over an hour wait time — if not two hours.

Guests who experience Flight of Passage have the opportunity to ride on the back of a banshee and explore the world of Pandora. If you’ve never been on the attraction, Guests place their belongings into the cubbies on the back wall and then board a motorcycle-type seat. Once the ride begins, the wall in front opens up and Guests are emerged into Pandora.

One Guest is sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the ride, revealing that Guests are actually beneath you, above you, next to you, and even what happens with your stuff while the ride goes on.

Flight of Passage operates similar to Soarin’ at EPCOT, meaning there are three levels that hold Guests inside the theater, which a lot of people did not realize according to the comments in a recently shared video.

The TikTok video shares behind-the-scenes footage of Flight of Passage, revealing what the theater looks like.

If you have never ridden on the back of a banshee at Avatar — Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World describes this thrilling attraction as:

Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi! ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. JAMES CAMERON’S AVATAR is a trademark of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

