Fan Says Flight of Passage Has “Longest, Most Grueling Pre-Show”, Sparks Debate

Avatar — Flight of Passage is easily one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pandora-themed attraction draws Guests in each and every day and typically has over an hour wait time — if not two hours.

A new debate has sparked on Twitter regarding the popular Animal Kingdom attraction when one user claimed Flight of Passage has the “longest, most grueling pre-show”.

If you have never ridden on the back of a banshee at Avatar — Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World describes this thrilling attraction as:

Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi! ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. JAMES CAMERON’S AVATAR is a trademark of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

One fan is now claiming the Flight of Passage pre-show is basically a waste of time and is not entertaining at all.

Twitter user, Johnny Your DAS Return Time Is Ready To Redeem, sparked the debate when they Tweeted:

Why does Flight of Passage have the LONGEST MOST GRUELING PRESHOW

To which Twitter user, D-Rock, replied with:

Dis twitter: Disney doesn’t know how to tell stories or do theming anymore Also Dis twitter: omg why is the pre show so long.

Disney fan and Twitter user, Jim, said they feel it’s a great way to bypass the time:

They’ve got to unload & load the whole theater. I think it’s a great way to stall. Better than Soarin just standing there watching the video.

While KingdaKha felt the complete opposite, saying the pre-show is a great build-up:

Sir, don’t complain, it’s a great build up to a great ride!

And David pointed out that because the ride itself is long, the pre-shows must also be long:

The two rooms have to be as long as the ride so that they can load/unload the group ahead of you, the theater isn’t just sitting empty during your pre-show. Better than being in the queue still 🤷‍♂️

What do you think? Is the Flight of Passage pre-show boring or is it entertaining? Let us know in the comments below.

