Guests Become Frustrated as Popular Disney Ride STILL Not Working Properly

Boasting five hours wait times at its peak popularity, Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort has been a fan-favorite attraction since its opening in 2017. This simulation-style ride lets you fly through Pandora atop a banshee, led by a Na’vi Tour Guide.

Walt Disney World’s website describes this ride as:

Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi!

Flight of Passage is nearly five years old, having opened May 27, 2017, along with the boat ride Na’vi River Journey and the rest of Pandora — a land based on James Cameron’s groundbreaking film Avatar (2009). While still a hit attraction, some Guests have reported that the ride screen is beginning to show its age.

We reported on this back in February when Tiktok user @themeparkauthor posted a video attempting to explain why the Flight of Passage screens were starting to seem a little blurry and out of focus, even when wearing the 3D glasses given to you upon entry into the ride.

According to @themeparkauthor, the position of the 3D projectors has shifted over time due to the ride’s constant operation, which isn’t unexpected, but Disney hadn’t realigned them. She also stated that the issue could be exacerbated by the face masks and glasses causing the 3D glasses to fog up during the ride.

Just this week, more Guests are reporting that this is still an issue, even at a time when face masks are no longer required indoors or on attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Reddit user u/kodiak1120 posted:

We went to Disney three years ago. We got on FOP right before the park closed and it was unreal. My favorite ride by far. Very immersive and so realistic. We went back in April of this year and we paid for the Lightening Lane for FOP. I don’t know why, but this time it was not a good experience. It seemed blurry and at times, I was seeing double rather than in 3D with the glasses on. Almost made me motion sick. Other people we went with thought the same thing. Not sure what’s up, but it was only so-so this time.

Another Guest, user u/iam_grooooot, agreed and commented a lengthy reply:

I agree with you SO MUCH and I say this every single time I ride it now. We first rode it opening day, and we’ve done it at least once a month since then (so dozens of times) and I swear the quality has gone down A LOT. At first I thought maybe it was where I was seated, but I’ve sat in every single spot and still think the same thing. Can’t figure out if it’s the glasses, the screen, or the projection, but it just doesn’t stack up to the first months/year of opening. The smells aren’t nearly as intense either. It’s still a great ride, but I think something has been off for quite some time. Everyone we’ve gone with say the same thing too.

These were just a few of many comments agreeing, but it’s important to note that some Guests replied saying they hadn’t experienced this issue at all and wondered if it was different depending on where you sat on the ride, and what projector you were closest to.

With the release of Avatar‘s sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, approaching this December, it is almost certain Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will see an influx of Guests hoping to experience their first banshee flight. Hopefully, Disney will use the increase in popularity as a reason to fix the projectors or anything else that might be impacting Guests’ experience on Flight of Passage.

Have you noticed a difference in Avatar Flight of Passage over the years? Let us know in the comments.