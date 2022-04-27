‘Avatar 2’ Title Officially Announced, Trailer Coming Soon

After years and years of waiting, fans of the epic James Cameron film can finally know the title of the long-anticipated sequel.

As reported by Variety, the long-awaited Avatar sequel now officially has a title. After at least seven delays in the last eight years, director James Cameron is now finally ready to show audiences his new vision for the long-awaited sequel. The title is Avatar: The Way of Water. This title has been rumored now for almost two years so it’s exciting to see it officially confirmed.

As reported by CinemaBlend, the first trailer will be seen in theaters with the release of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness next Friday, May 6. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release on December 16.

Disney, which inherited Pandora and its inhabitants after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019, revealed brand-new new footage of the highly anticipated film at CinemaCon today. CinemaCon is the annual gathering of movie theater owners which takes place at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

With the 2009 Avatar film being the highest-grossing movie of all time, a sequel is a must-do. Now, we’re able to check out new artwork and set photos revealed for the upcoming film. After so many delays, however, lots of audiences lost faith in the sequel. Now, there is s a reinvigorated spirit surrounding the film and franchise as a whole, as there are serval films planned after Avatar: The Way of Water

Attendees of CinemaCon were reportedly given 3D glasses to watch the minutes-long trailer, which contained almost no dialogue. Instead, theater owners were dazzled by striking blue visuals and sweeping, vivid shots of the ocean as expected with a new Avatar film.

“I know one thing,” Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully tells Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

Producer Jon Landeau previously indicated that “family” will be at the center of the four sequels. Each follow-up film will play out as a standalone movie and will come to its own conclusion.

