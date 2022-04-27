New ‘Mandalorian’ Project Reportedly In the Works

For Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian has changed the landscape of the franchise.

From the moment bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and 50-year-old infant foundling, Grogu — then known only as “Baby Yoda” or “The Child” — first appeared onscreen when Disney+ launched, Star Wars fans felt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were hearkening back to a bygone era when George Lucas still had full creative control of his space opera saga.

After the divisive nature of Disney’s sequel trilogy — which was announced soon after The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm, Ltd. from Lucas in 2012 — The Mandalorian was a refreshing change. Instead of ripping Star Wars fans apart, it brought them together.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) were thought by many to rely on a stale storyline. The main characters — Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — have been said to be too akin to the original trilogy’s core trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

In The Mandalorian, over the course of two seasons so far, Favreau and Filoni have taken viewers on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus, for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of fan-favorite original trilogy film, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Now, there is seemingly a new Mandalorian project in the works — this time on Microsoft’s XBox platform. There have long been rumors of a video game set in the “Mando-Verse,” so this is an exciting update for those who have been hoping it will come to fruition.

Per one recent report, the online rumor mill is churning:

…a Star Wars The Mandalorian MMO is in the works at Xbox. The upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive so it shouldn’t be very surprising to hear that Xbox has its own Star Wars console exclusive. Related: ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Shockingly Beats ‘The Mandalorian’

The rumors indicate that the game is being developed by Bethesda, the studio behind “The Elder Scrolls” saga, so it is unsurprising that the new Star Wars title will also reportedly be an MMO.

Few details are available and it is important to remember that neither Lucasfilm, Ltd. nor The Walt Disney Company have confirmed that a Mandalorian game is in the works at this time.

The Mandalorian Season 3 recently wrapped filming and is expected to debut on the Disney+ streaming platform sometime in 2022.

