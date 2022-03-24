Professor X Actor Won’t Return For the MCU

James McAvoy has confirmed that he won’t be returning to play Charles Xavier/Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

After seeing Patrick Stewart in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer fans have only been focused on the old X-Men cast which has led many fans to forget that actors like McAvoy could be entering the MCU. The 42-year-old actor has played Charles Xavier in X-Men First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

McAvoy’s performance as a younger Charles has been refreshing to see as the great mutant leader had to learn many things before becoming the man he is in X-Men (2000). Stewart has already had a lot of fun toying with fans by saying he doesn’t know who Doctor Strange is and denying his role in the film.

McAvoy went on Instagram live and answered some questions from his fans which of course were about Doctor Strange 2. Here’s a Twitter post of McAvoy talking to his fans:

James McAvoy was also asked if he missed playing the character which the actor quickly responded:

“Do you miss playing Charles Xavier?” “No, I don’t think so”

“Do you miss playing Charles Xavier?”

“No, I don’t think so” 😂 (via: Instagram Live) pic.twitter.com/K9WFtVbj4G — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 24, 2022

McAvoy could very well be denying his role in his own clever way just like Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield. This is nothing new for fans, but there’s no way to know for sure if the actor will have an appearance until the movie is released.

Doctor Strange 2 will have several cameos in the film as there are reports that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. The movie will also have several variants of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange so it would make sense for McAvoy to appear as a variant of Professor X. Hopefully, McAvoy is denying his involvement as there is a chance he could a part of the MCU’s cast for the X-Men.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you think McAvoy is denying his involvement in Doctor Strange 2?

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.