Set Leak Suggest Avengers Are Officially Teaming Up With ‘Guardians’ Crew

It seems that the Guardians of the Galaxy crew will be returning to Earth.

This would be the second time the Guardians crew have been on Earth as they last stopped by to help the Avengers to defeat Thanos’ army in Avengers: Endgame (2019). One of the best things is the music as the soundtrack from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) is a compilation of music from the ’60s and ’70s as Peter Quill got the music from his mom before she died. Even if the Guardians don’t spend a lot of time on Earth, they do listen to some of the best music.

Besides the occasional cultural reference, Earth wasn’t a big focus in the Guardians films. This gave the MCU a fresh new look at the Marvel Universe as many of the other MCU films focused extensively on Earth so it was nice to see what was happening in the cosmos.

Now, fans are excited to see the Guardians crew return in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) later this year as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor ended up joining the crew at the end of Endgame. After Thor 4, the crew will appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which will debut sometime at the end of this year.

The special will tie directly into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and will be the last Guardians film James Gunn works on. Sadly, it will also be the last time with the original cast as some of the crew won’t return. With this in mind, fans are concerned their favorite character might die especially after Gunn’s recent work in the DC universe shows that he isn’t scared of killing off characters.

Sources state that the Holiday Special will have a scene in Beverly Hills due to leaked pictures of the set. The yards are decorated with Christmas decorations and there are police cars on the street. In one of the images, a police car is upside down and damaged meaning that there will most likely be trouble in Beverly Hills for the Guardians.

The pictures are taken by Grant Malear which The Direct released online yesterday. Here are the pictures of the set:

Kevin Bacon was spotted on set leaving fans to wonder if the legendary actor will have some sort of role in the Holiday Special and even Guardians 3. Gunn had stated that he plans to have more celebrities appear so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bacon is one of those stars as the actor did express interest in appearing in the MCU.

Why Do the Guardians Return Back To Earth?

The Guardians don’t have a lot of history with Earth but Christ Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket have spent some time there. Even though Quill is from Earth, it would make more sense for Rocket to have a reason to return out of the two as he did have a life helping the Avengers. It’s possible he wanted to come back and get some things he had stored elsewhere on the planet.

Another possible reason for returning back to Earth would be because of the Christmas season. Christmas is of course celebrated only on the planet so it would make sense that the crew would want to enjoy the holidays together.

Since something always goes wrong for the Guardians it’s possible that an Avenger or even the whole team could make an appearance. After Gunn’s work with Peacemaker, fans have already seen the director bring in the Justice League for a cameo. Even though it’s a Holiday Special, it’s possible that an Avenger can show up as Marvel has always strived to have the MCU feel interconnected, and having the Guardians come to earth without an Avenger showing up seems odd.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters on May 23, 2023.

Why do you think the Guardians will return to Earth? Let us know in the comments section below!

