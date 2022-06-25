Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Saves Elderly Man’s Life on Flight

After a rough few years, things have finally been on the upswing for Johnny Depp — who was recently featured in a Dior Sauvage primetime commercial spot after a massive win in his highly-publicized lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard — and, over the course of the now-legendary trial, Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, gained fame of her own.

Vasquez, who has denied the rumors that she is dating her client, found herself thrust into the spotlight as she expertly navigated the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard circus.

Now, the attorney has found herself something of a hero — she was recently hailed for saving the life of an elderly man on an American Airlines flight.

Per a report regarding the situation:

The man, who is in his 70s, collapsed on the floor of the aircraft as he was walking past the now-nationally known lawyer who was traveling in the cabin with her bodyguard. Both assisted the man. Apparently Ms. Vasquez was able to contact her brother in law, who is a doctor, and the man walked her through determining whether the ailing passenger was experiencing a heart attack or other high risk events.

Per the article, Ms. Vasquez’s bodyguard took off his Apple watch to monitor the First Class passenger’s heart rate. Luckily, there was also a surgeon onboard the aircraft who was able to assist the lawyer and her security personnel.

TikTok user @odalyzzzzz shared a video of a smiling Ms. Vasquez on the flight prior to the medical emergency:

Ms. Vasquez and her team have had a banner month, as June 1 was momentous for Depp loyalists and his legal team. It was the date on which a verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit — the seven-person jury spoke and Depp won.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Now, Depp is set to return to court amid claims he assaulted a movie crew member in 2017. The actor has immense support from both his fans and the film’s production team, however, so it seems that it is likely the verdict will once again be in his favor.

It is unknown if Ms. Vasquez will work with Depp again.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, Depp recently won the duo’s $50 million U.S. defamation lawsuit. stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard alleged that the actor had committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Currently, there are rumors that Heard has been recast as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, but this remains unconfirmed.

