Therapist Says Amber Heard Has Been Lying Her Entire Life

A therapist is speaking out on the condition of Amber Heard.

The six-week Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial was live-streamed for the public to see and, as a result, millions of fans siding with both Mr Depp and Ms Heard watched the proceedings unfold right in front of their eyes.

Amber Heard’s allegations cost Johnny Depp his role in the latest Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts installment as he was replaced with Madds Mikkelsen and Disney reportedly turned its back on Depp before the trial started. As a result, Depp was replaced in the lead role of Pirates of the Caribbean by Margot Robbie and there are rumors that Dwayne Johnson could also replace Johnny Depp in a later installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Of course, Depp is known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

After the court trial came to an end as a massive victory for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard reportedly saw her screentime doubled in Aquaman 2 by Warner Bros. She has also shared that she plans to appeal the verdict, which means that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could both end back up in court to face one another again. She has also reportedly inked a multi-million dollar deal for a “tell-all book.”

As the court trial unfolded, Amber Heard began to be accused by many of a possible narcissistic personality disorder. Recently, a licensed therapist spoke out on the condition of Amber Heard.

Speaking on her YouTube channel ‘Rise Beyond Abuse’, professional psychotherapist Angelica had this to say about Amber Heard:

What I have seen throughout this trial are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder. I agree with the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder,” said Angelica. “Right here, she says she will stand by her testimony until she dies. Of course, the thing with the narcissist is that they lie. What is the motto of the narcissist? Lie till you die. “It has been her way of life since a very early age. One of her defence mechanisms is to lie. She became what she has become because of emotional and physical abuse.”

The therapist goes on to say that they believe lying has “become second nature” for Heard.

“Lying is second nature for her, it is a way of life. This whole trial has been one big lie on her part. Many of us, real survivors of domestic violence agree to that,” said Angelica.

