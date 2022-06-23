Despite Verdict, Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Negotiate Settlement With Amber Heard

The legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could soon be coming to an end.

A nearly two-month trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end on June 1, 2022, resulting in a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp was awarded $15 million– which was knocked down to $10 million by the judge over statutory reasons- while Amber Heard, who is best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), was given $2 million in compensatory damages.

It has been reported that Ms Heard will appeal the ruling, meaning that the two could meet in court again, but the trial showed an overwhelming outpouring of support for Mr Depp.

However, it seems the two celebrities could be working out an agreement to end their legal battles for good.

Insider is reporting that lawyers representing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet Friday prior to the judge filing the final verdict. Though Heard has expressed her desire to appeal the court ruling, if the two sides were to reach a settlement agreement, the legal battles could be over for good.

“We obviously can’t disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr. Depp,” said Benjamin Chew, an attorney representing Johnny Depp. “This was about restoring his reputation, and he’s done that.”

The report says a settlement could be reached on many different terms:

“A settlement could take another form. The parties may agree to drop some of the defamation claims from the verdict, reduce or eliminate the damages owed, or streamline the payment process by having Heard pay Depp $8.35 million, rather than the $10.35 million she owes Depp, with Depp paying Heard $2 million in a separate transaction.”

It should be noted that just because the two parties may negotiate a settlement, it does not mean that one will be reached. If an agreement is not reached on Friday, the judge will file the final verdict that was found by the jury on June 1st.’ If the two don’t agree to a settlement, then the case will move to the Court of Appeals of Virginia after 21 days.

Before the trial began, The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp. Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

Despite those rumors, one former Disney Exec. recently told People Magazine that they believe we’ll see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow yet again.

What do you think of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard saga? Let us know in the comments!