Marvel Spoils ‘Doctor Strange 2’ AGAIN With New Scene

Looks like Marvel wants to continue to spoil Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) by releasing a new clip for the movie.

Fans have been growing weary of Marvel this past week as they continue to confirm cameos and ruin big moments of the movies. While some fans may claim that Marvel may have bigger moments in store for fans when they get to watch the movie, it’s still frustrating to wait months only to have major moments spoiled a few days before the movie’s release.

Marvel also struggled to edit certain parts of the first official scene where an extra runs right past Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 4 times. This is concerning as Doctor Strange 2 will have plenty of CGI scenes so fans are concerned that the movie may have egregious errors due to poor editing.

Recently, fans saw a new clip from Marvel that has been floating around with Doctor Strange traveling through the Multiverse with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as the two appear to go through seven universes before returning back to their own universe:

A new clip from ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ has released.

This clip shows the two traveling through seven different universes — Shapes, Paint, Noir, Egyptian, Futuristic, Metropolis, and Lava universes. Earlier clips have shown the Savage Land teased as being its own dimension with Marvel hinting at dinosaurs having a stay in the MCU. While these dimensions are fascinating, it would have been better to see them in the theaters.

Sure, some fans love to see anything they can ahead of time, but now it seems that Marvel just wants to spoil parts of the movie to get people to watch it. They don’t have to do this as fans already consider this film to be one of the most important movies to watch this year. With COVID 19 not affecting theaters as much, more fans will be able to see it and so there’s no reason for Marvel to continue spoiling new details.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you think Marvel is giving away too much of the movie? Let us know what you think!

