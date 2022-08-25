Disney Guest Shamelessly Mocks Park Rules and Regulations

In the growing wave of unruly park-goers, one Disney Guest recently shamelessly mocked the Park’s rules and regulations.

While Disney Parks worldwide make tremendous efforts to maintain a family-friendly environment at the Parks while ensuring Guests’ enjoyment and safety at all times through a set of rules and regulations, it would appear that the number of Guests who disregard the rules during their visit continues to grow.

Inside the Magic has recently reported on several Guests trespassing into restricted areas, climbing on Park structures, breaking Park decorations, and even bathing in decorative fountains. As if that weren’t enough, one Disneyland Paris Guest shamelessly mocked the rules at the Parisian Park, despite a clear sign in the area.

DLP GUESTS SHOW (@dlp_guests_show) shared photos of a stroller parked right in front of a sign that clearly reads “parking forbidden” and has an image of a stroller.

It rebels… #DLPLive #dlp #DisneylandParis

There are several reasons for this sign, such as safety and accessibility, which is why all Guests need to comply with Park rules and regulations during their visit.

We strongly advise our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by Disneyland Paris ahead of their arrival to comply with them during their visit. Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

