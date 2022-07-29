Despite Control Measures, Guests Continue to Break the Rules at Disney Park

Despite different control measures being instated and enforced at Disneyland Paris, Guests continue to break the rules, even damaging a restricted area of the Park.

Inside The Magic has reported on several occasions where Guests have been seen breaking the rules at Disney Parks around the world, from kids climbing onto a decorative structure at Walt Disney World to an adult climbing onto a restricted area at Disneyland Resort and a group of Guests climbing onto a restricted building to view the fireworks show at Disneyland Paris. While some may think that this behavior is harmless, Disney Parks worldwide have been forced to enforce a number of control measures to prevent Guests from breaking the rules and damaging the Parks.

The latest incident led Disneyland Paris to close one of its newest attractions, as several Guests insisted on breaking the rules at this location, climbing onto a restricted structure.

Despite the different control measures, some Guests, unfortunately, insist on breaking Park rules, as we can see on a pair of images shared by Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) on Twitter, showing a decent amount of blue gravel — which is stuck together and behind a fence— missing from the area and being thrown into a nearby fountain. The images are captioned “It starts again … but why?” questioning what makes Guests beave in such a way at the Parks.

✨ Ça recommence … mais pourquoi ? 🙄 ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/2oBGWeiJZT — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) July 22, 2022

Again, while this behavior may seem harmless, throwing gravel into a fountain could cause damage and even malfunctions to it. In addition, trying to enter a restricted area or reaching into a blocked area is against Park rules.

We strongly advise our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set out by Disneyland Paris ahead of their arrival to comply with them during their visit. Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.

You can click here to learn more about the rules and regulations at Disneyland Paris.

