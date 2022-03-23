Ewan McGregor Admits He Always Does a “Jedi Move” to Open Doors

in Star Wars

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Credit: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Ewan McGregor to his iconic character, but the actor has been gearing up for this return in a crazy way for the last 17 years.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader

In just two months, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (left) and Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (right)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale

Every Star Wars fan has been waiting to see Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor share the Star Wars universe screen.

To prepare for his return, McGregor shared a hilarious secret about his Star Wars prepping that makes fans love the man even more:

McGregor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he uses his Jedi Master Force tricks to open automatic sliding doors at grocery stores and more:

“Have I ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick? Not really. I mean, I’ve been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny. But no, I don’t think so…”

“I do it with doors. I like to do that with them automatic doors for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors. And I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, at like the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolly. It’s just always for my own… because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and that’s kind of embarrassing.”

obi-wan kenobi in revenge of the sith
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement

No matter your age, it’s always fun to “use” the Force on automatic sliding doors, especially when the timing is perfect. A child at heart, Ewan McGregor’s love for Star Wars is eternal, something that will shine bright in his performance of Ben Kenobi in the limited streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: You Can Unlock A Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millennium Falcon

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:

“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”

Sung Kang as the Fifth Brother Grand Inquisitor
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and the Clone War.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

obi-wan kenobi on tatooine at sunset
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Is Reportedly Making a Big Prequel Trilogy Connection

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The streaming series debuts on Disney+ on May 25.

Are you excited to see Ewan McGregor again as Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!