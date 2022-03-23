Ewan McGregor Admits He Always Does a “Jedi Move” to Open Doors

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Ewan McGregor to his iconic character, but the actor has been gearing up for this return in a crazy way for the last 17 years.

In just two months, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Every Star Wars fan has been waiting to see Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor share the Star Wars universe screen.

To prepare for his return, McGregor shared a hilarious secret about his Star Wars prepping that makes fans love the man even more:

Ewan McGregor Pretends to Use the Force to Open Doors https://t.co/NLag77lYtr pic.twitter.com/sScQK75v64 — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 23, 2022

McGregor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he uses his Jedi Master Force tricks to open automatic sliding doors at grocery stores and more:

“Have I ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick? Not really. I mean, I’ve been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny. But no, I don’t think so…” “I do it with doors. I like to do that with them automatic doors for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors. And I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, at like the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolly. It’s just always for my own… because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and that’s kind of embarrassing.”

No matter your age, it’s always fun to “use” the Force on automatic sliding doors, especially when the timing is perfect. A child at heart, Ewan McGregor’s love for Star Wars is eternal, something that will shine bright in his performance of Ben Kenobi in the limited streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: