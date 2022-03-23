Guests Outraged, Boycott “Rich Folk” Park Experience Amid “Don’t Say Gay” Backlash

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World offer some of the most exciting experiences for Guests of all backgrounds to enjoy, especially Star Wars fans with Savi’s Workshop lightsaber experience at Galaxy’s Edge. But, following some intense controversies and backlash over Disney’s stand on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Guests are boycotting numerous experiences.
Related: Disney Fans Livid After Guest is Forced to Use Plastic Bag For $200+ Lightsaber
Disney Parks worldwide offer an array of treats and thrilling experiences for Guests that open up worlds of fun and magic. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios Park in the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park of the Disneyland Resort in Southern California hold Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and more for every Star Wars fan to enjoy.
Nestled in the hustle and bustle of Galaxy’s Edge is Savi’s Workshop, a paid opportunity for Guests to construct their lightsaber with four hilt themes:
- Peace and Justice.
- Power and Control.
- Elemental Nature.
- Protection and Defense.
Related: Amid Backlash, Disney Conspicuously Buries Mention of Galactic Starcruiser
The paid experience — which costs $219.99 per lightsaber, plus tax — gives Star Wars fans to become a Jedi Knight, Jedi Master, or Sith Lord, depending on the kind of kyber crystal they choose (red, blue, green, or violet).
The 20-minute experience isn’t for everyone, but it is Disney’s flagship experience that gives a revolutionary opportunity for fans to step into the magic of George Lucas, the Skywalker Saga, and more.
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement
But, Disney Parks are facing immense backlash and resistance from fans and Guests over the controversies of The Walt Disney Company’s stand on inclusivity and turmoil surrounding Florida state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Now, Guests are boycotting Savi’s Workshop, with some calling the paid experience something only for “rich folk”:
This is great for straight, rich folk! I guess you don’t care about anyone else.
This is great for straight, rich folk!
I guess you don’t care about anyone else.#ShameOnDisney
— Beeron Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ B (@BeeronB) March 11, 2022
Another Guest wrote:
Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah. It’s not gonna be a real light saber so don’t even try. Boycott Disney, they’re not worth it. They have too much money already.
Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah. It’s not gonna be a real light saber so don’t even try. Boycott Disney, they’re not worth it. They have too much money already. pic.twitter.com/tKCVhNXiBt
— Mrs John Wick Stands with Ukraine💉💉💉❤️🦮❤️ (@FreyaMeansLady) March 23, 2022
Another Park Guest shared:
I’m blocking EVERYTHING @Disney until Disney does the right thing in Florida
I’m blocking EVERYTHING @Disney until Disney does the right think in Florida #dontsaygaybill
— Tommie/SoulRebel671 (@TSoulrebel671) March 11, 2022
Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze
In response to Disney staying quiet on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act — which critics have titled “Don’t Say Gay” — to later have CEO Bob Chapek denounce the bill and conduct discussions with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Walt Disney Company supported an organization-wide walkout on March 22nd to protest this new Act, as well as committed to donating $5 million to Human Rights Campaign and various LGBTQ rights organizations.
Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader
Pixar employees still condemned the Mouse House, issuing an official letter expressing their disappointment in the reported censoring of same-sex relationships in recent and upcoming Pixar movies, including Turning Red (2022).
Related: Lucasfilm Reportedly Backtracks, Considering Gina Carano Recasting
At every , attraction and land, whether it’s the , , , at EPCOT, , , , , , , , or , The Company aims to provide the best experience for every Guest.
Nonetheless, it seems that some fans aren’t too happy with the company’s current affairs, resulting in the boycott and canceling of various Park experiences.
More about Savi’s Workshop
Walt Disney World’s website states:
Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy.
Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order!
Related: How ‘Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison Could Appear as a COMPLETELY Different Character in ‘Ahsoka’
The Star Wars of (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), the , the Death Star, and the Clone War.
Within the moving past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .
How do you feel about Guests boycotting certain Disney experiences? Let us know in the comments below!