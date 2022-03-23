Guests Outraged, Boycott “Rich Folk” Park Experience Amid “Don’t Say Gay” Backlash

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World offer some of the most exciting experiences for Guests of all backgrounds to enjoy, especially Star Wars fans with Savi’s Workshop lightsaber experience at Galaxy’s Edge. But, following some intense controversies and backlash over Disney’s stand on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Guests are boycotting numerous experiences.

Disney Parks worldwide offer an array of treats and thrilling experiences for Guests that open up worlds of fun and magic. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios Park in the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park of the Disneyland Resort in Southern California hold Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and more for every Star Wars fan to enjoy.

Nestled in the hustle and bustle of Galaxy’s Edge is Savi’s Workshop, a paid opportunity for Guests to construct their lightsaber with four hilt themes:

Peace and Justice.

Power and Control.

Elemental Nature.

Protection and Defense.

The paid experience — which costs $219.99 per lightsaber, plus tax — gives Star Wars fans to become a Jedi Knight, Jedi Master, or Sith Lord, depending on the kind of kyber crystal they choose (red, blue, green, or violet).

The 20-minute experience isn’t for everyone, but it is Disney’s flagship experience that gives a revolutionary opportunity for fans to step into the magic of George Lucas, the Skywalker Saga, and more.

But, Disney Parks are facing immense backlash and resistance from fans and Guests over the controversies of The Walt Disney Company’s stand on inclusivity and turmoil surrounding Florida state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Now, Guests are boycotting Savi’s Workshop, with some calling the paid experience something only for “rich folk”:

This is great for straight, rich folk! I guess you don’t care about anyone else.

This is great for straight, rich folk! I guess you don’t care about anyone else.#ShameOnDisney — Beeron Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ B (@BeeronB) March 11, 2022

Another Guest wrote:

Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah. It’s not gonna be a real light saber so don’t even try. Boycott Disney, they’re not worth it. They have too much money already.

Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah. It’s not gonna be a real light saber so don’t even try. Boycott Disney, they’re not worth it. They have too much money already. pic.twitter.com/tKCVhNXiBt — Mrs John Wick Stands with Ukraine💉💉💉❤️🦮❤️ (@FreyaMeansLady) March 23, 2022

Another Park Guest shared:

I’m blocking EVERYTHING @Disney until Disney does the right thing in Florida

I’m blocking EVERYTHING @Disney until Disney does the right think in Florida #dontsaygaybill — Tommie/SoulRebel671 (@TSoulrebel671) March 11, 2022

In response to Disney staying quiet on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act — which critics have titled “Don’t Say Gay” — to later have CEO Bob Chapek denounce the bill and conduct discussions with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Walt Disney Company supported an organization-wide walkout on March 22nd to protest this new Act, as well as committed to donating $5 million to Human Rights Campaign and various LGBTQ rights organizations.

Pixar employees still condemned the Mouse House, issuing an official letter expressing their disappointment in the reported censoring of same-sex relationships in recent and upcoming Pixar movies, including Turning Red (2022).

At every Disney Park, attraction and land, whether it’s the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disney California Adventure park, World Showcase at EPCOT, Blizzard Beach water park, Hong Kong Disneyland, Toy Story Land, Cinderella Castle, Splash Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, or Tokyo Disney Sea, The Walt Disney Company aims to provide the best experience for every Park Guest.

Nonetheless, it seems that some fans aren’t too happy with the company’s current affairs, resulting in the boycott and canceling of various Park experiences.

More about Savi’s Workshop

Walt Disney World’s website states:

Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order!

The Star Wars of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and the Clone War.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

How do you feel about Guests boycotting certain Disney experiences? Let us know in the comments below!