INSANE Space Mountain Line Completely Takes Over Tomorrowland

Spring break crowds are in full swing at Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

We recently reported on the insane bus lines at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort as well as the lengthy Disney Skyliner lines at Disney’s Pop Century.

Now, as spring break continues, the ride lines at the Walt Disney World theme parks are extended outside of the normal queue area and into the lands. A few weeks ago, we reported on the Space Mountain line completely taking over Tomorrowland, and now that is happening once again.

On a recent Walt Disney World vacation, one TikTok user took to social media to share a video of the current Space Mountain line, which extended outside the normal queue area and past the Cool Ship snack stand. In fact, the line almost reached the Tomorrowland Speedway!

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again, especially during spring break and summertime. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.