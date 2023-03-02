Ranking Every Single Ride at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort is growing by leaps and bounds.

Home to two theme parks, Universal Orlando, is currently in the midst of building its third theme park, Epic Universe, which will open in 2025. Universal has been called the “new industry leader” by many insiders and there is an expectation that its three theme parks– with more hotels, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, and Universal CityWalk– could finally make a major dent in the competition with Walt Disney World Resort.

While everyone is excited about all of the new happenings around Universal Orlando Resort, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the theme park area has been around for more than 30 years. It all started with the opening of Universal Studios Florida on June 7, 1990.

During this time, many attractions have come and gone, but the iconic nature of this theme park has not changed.

At Universal Studios Florida (also called Universal Studios Orlando), Guests can enjoy three spectacular shows in Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show, The Bourne Stuntacular, and Animal Actors On Location!, but the shows and entertainment offerings are just one facet of what makes this theme park so special.

The most prominent, of course? The rides.

Here’s a look at our rankings of the 11 rides that you can experience in Universal Studios Florida, starting with the bottom of our list and working all the way to the top.

Not included on this list is the Hogwarts Express, which is an attraction in itself that runs between both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

11. Fast & Furious: SuperCharged

At the bottom of our list is none other than Fast & Furious: SuperCharged. The controversial attraction has been voted the most hated in the Universal Park numerous times.

The technology used in the ride is similar to that seen next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Skull Island: Reign of Kong. The attraction opened in April of 2018 and replaced Disaster!: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You! and Beetlejuice’s Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue.

Unfortunately, the ride just seems to be rushed and put together too fast. The acting from the likes of Vin Diesel and others in the attraction isn’t the best and while there are certainly some fun aspects of the attraction– like the line queue and the Universal Team Members who lead the briefings– it just didn’t come together like many would have hoped.

Here’s how Universal describes Fast & Furious: SuperCharged:

“Join the crew for an immersive Fast & Furious experience. Step into an amazing re-creation of the crew’s headquarters filled with actual movie props and supercharged vehicles you’ve only seen on the big screen. Ride along with Dom, Letty, Hobbs and Roman on a street chase in the middle of the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious blockbuster films.”

10. Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl

Located in Springfield at Universal Studios Florida, King & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl might be one that many Guests will want to skip.

Similar to The Magic Carpets and Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom, Kang & Kodos is a Simpsons-themed ride that lets Guests glide while rotating around in a circle.

The ride itself is fairly basic, but it is a lot of fun to watch and listen to, actually. The alien pokes fun at Guests during the entirety of their ride, and there are some pretty clever quips in there, for sure.

In addition, this is only ride in Universal Studios Florida that does not have a height requirement. This means that anyone can ride, but kids cannot lap sit. Next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, StormForce Accelatron and One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish don’t have height requirements, either.

Here’s how Universal describes King & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl:

Calling all Earth-Humans! Kang and Kodos, those hilarious drooling aliens from The Simpsons™ have landed at Universal Studios Florida with a ride that’ll send you into the stratosphere. Pilot your very own flying saucer, swooping up and down. Spinning through space, make sure to aim your lasers for a chance to zap your favorite Springfield citizens.

9. Transformers: The Ride 3-D

Some Universal Park fans might be surprised to see Transformer: The Ride 3-D this low on the list.

The ride is in the center of Universal Studios Florida, and is undoubtedly a fun attraction. Many Guests look at this as a top-five ride in the theme park, but there are some problems with it.

First, it’s the same exact design as The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The attraction has the same style vehicle and uses, essentially, the same exact technology as the other attraction. Many fans simply weren’t impressed with basically having a duplicate copy of the dark ride, only Transformer-themed. For some reason, it also seems to be a bit rougher than Spider-Man, as well.

Here’s the official description of Transformers: The Ride 3-D:

Megatron and his villainous Decepticons want to rule Earth. Board your N*E*S*T* vehicle and join Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in an ultra-immersive thrill ride that blurs the line between fiction and reality. Fight to keep the AllSpark out of Megatron’s hands in an explosive battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. We’re counting on you. Roll out.

8. The Simpsons Ride

The Simpsons Ride is the anchor attraction of Springfield.

The attraction takes place in a large show building and follows the story that Sideshow Bob has taken over every area of Krustyland and he’s out to try and get The Simpsons, and you. As you could guess, hilarity ensues.

The Simpsons Ride has always had an uphill battle in the eyes of fans just simply because it replaced an iconic attraction in Back to the Future: The Ride.

There have been numerous rumors that The Simpsons Ride could be closed in the coming years to make way for a new attraction due to the reported licensing agreement coming to an end in 2028. Still, the attraction is a ton of fun and one that you have to experience if you’ve never been to Universal Studios Florida before.

Here’s how Universal describes The Simpsons Ride:

Join The Simpsons™ on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town.

7. Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon is quite a controversial topic among Universal Orlando Resort fans.

The attraction replaced Twister… Ride It Out!, which was an absolute icon in the Universal Park. Many aren’t fans of the NBC Talkshow having its own ride, but honestly, it’s pretty fun.

The attraction itself is filled with several memorable and quotable lines, and gives you a look all around New York City. The line queue is cool and, as you’re waiting in line, you get the opportunity to watch some of the best moments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is definitely a change in pace from what we see with many other attractions.

The official description of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon can be read below:

Face Jimmy Fallon and all your favorite characters from NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in a fun-filled race through, below and above New York City. Board the unique “flying theater” and you’ll speed through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, soar over skyscrapers, even dive into the East River as you hurtle neck and neck towards the finish line.

6. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem

Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem has been in the theme park for more than decade now, and its popularity has yet to dwindle.

If you love Minions, or if you have little ones who love Minions, this is an absolute must. Even if your child is not tall enough to enjoy the ride, there is stationary seating in the theater so that even the littlest of adventurers can enjoy the show.

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios Florida with another attraction– Villain-Con Minion Blast– set to open in just a matter of months. In addition, a Minions Cafe will be opening just across from the attraction.

Here’s the official description of Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem:

Join Gru, his daughters and the mischievous Minions on an unpredictable ride. You’re recruited for Gru’s latest scheme—one where you’ll become an actual Minion. But when things don’t go as planned, you’re launched into an unforgettable trip through his super villain laboratory. It’s heartwarming and humorous family fun for everyone.

5. Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt

It’s not hard to spot Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt.

As a matter of fact, you can see the massive Universal Orlando coaster before you ever even arrive on the property at the theme park area.

The attraction itself is the tallest in Universal Orlando, and it’s definitely different than any other coaster you’ll experience anywhere. You have the opportunity to pick your own music from a list– or even select from a secret list if you’re a massive fan– and then rock out, climbing toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and topping out at 65 mph.

Here’s how Universal describes Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt:

This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

4. MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack

MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack may be dated, but there’s no doubt that the biggest fans aren’t going to miss out on this one.

It doesn’t bring the thrills of Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, but it’s different than any other ride in Universal Orlando Resort. For now, until Villain-Con Minion Blast opens, it’s the only interactive ride that allows Guests a chance to track their own score on a ride.

You have the opportunity to help the Men In Black protect the earth from a shipment of Alien bad guys, all the while earning points. Spoiler Alert: You can become a Galaxy Defender, just remember to be looking high and low for the highest point totals, and push the red button at the right time.

The official description for MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack can be read below:

New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

3. Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts is a story-coaster with plenty of fun scenes for Guests to enjoy.

You’ll run into Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Bill Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Lord Voldemort, and much more on this epic adventure.

It’s the only ride to experience in Diagon Alley and if you’re not a coaster person, it’s still worth at least taking a peak inside the line queue to get a look at Gringotts Bank.

Here’s the official description for Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts:

Enter beneath a massive fire-breathing dragon and journey deep underground on this multi-dimensional thrill ride. As you navigate perilous subterranean vaults, you’ll encounter Harry, Ron, and Hermione. But you’ll have to evade the wrath of villains Voldemort™, Bellatrix, trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley™.

2. E.T. Adventure

The longest-standing attraction in Universal Studios Florida comes in at No. 2 on the list.

E.T. Adventure has the shortest height requirement (34 inches) of any ride at Universal Orlando Resort, and the attraction is absolutely one that you have to experience.

It’s not a screen, and it’s not a coaster. It has animatronics, a fun line queue where you’ll walk through the forest, and a unique ride vehicle, where you board a bicycle. But, don’t worry, you don’t have to pedal.

The official description for E.T. Adventure can be read below:

E.T.’s home planet is dying and he needs your help to save it. Board your flying bike and take off on a thrilling (but gentle) ride through the sky. You’ll dodge bad guys and soar into the stars where his magical home awaits, filled with wondrous otherworldly creatures.

1. Revenge of the Mummy

Revenge of the Mummy comes in at No. 1 on our list.

Perhaps you’re not a coaster person, and that’s okay, but there’s just something iconic about Revenge of the Mummy. The attraction has given well over 1,000,000 rides, and it’s one that has become a staple of any visit to Universal Studios Florida.

The line queue takes you through a “Hot Set” where some “strange things have been happening.” It doesn’t take long when you get on the ride to realize that “the curse” that they’ve been talking about is real. The whole place, as one shares, is a trap and The Mummy is back and after your souls.

The rest of the ride is an exhilarating adventure that you spend attempting to escape the clutches of the Mummy. Just when you think the ride is over, an epic surprise is waiting, and you get even more track to enjoy.

Revenge of the Mummy is a dark coaster and many fans were fearful that a retheme could be coming to the attraction when it underwent an extended refurbishment last year, but the good news is that this never came to fruition. The track is now in the best shape it has been in, and the ride is still as iconic as it has ever been.

The biggest question here: Will Brendan Fraser ever get his cup of coffee?

Here’s how Universal describes Revenge of the Mummy:

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Studios Florida? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!