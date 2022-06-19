Lucasfilm Legend FINALLY Receiving Hollywood Star

The Mandalorian creator, father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Lucasfilm legend Jon Favreau is finally receiving his own Hollywood star, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Every Star Wars fan and every Marvel fan has a debt of gratitude to give maestro Jon Favreau, one of the most creative forces in Tinsel Town.

Having a hand in everything from Will Ferrel’s classic Elf (2003) to the rebirth of the Skywalker saga and the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian and more, Jon Favreau has cemented himself as one of the most creative geniuses of his generation.

Starring in the MCU has Happy Hogan, Jon Favreau is the man to thank for the overarching, intertwined Marvel Collection of heroes that fans see on the screen today.

Now, in time for the summer of Star Wars, Jon Favreau is finally receiving his own Hollywood star:

Jon Favreau will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now, with more Star Wars coming from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, fans couldn’t be happier for the man behind Grogu to get some proper recognition:

He is the GOAT, both director AND actor. W

Another fan writes:

Jon Favreau started the MCU, the streaming era of original Star Wars shows, created Elf, helped pioneer the volume technology, and made a pretty damn good cooking show. All while being a man who just wants to make folks happy. Definitely a star well earned.

The location and day of celebration for Jon Favreau’s star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame are yet to be announced. Nonetheless, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the creative mastermind.

With Favreau actively working on The Mandalorian season four and getting ready for Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season three to hit Disney+ next year, the Swingers (1996) star isn’t done with Lucasfilm yet.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

