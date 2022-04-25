Oscar Isaac’s Brother Had A Mysterious Role In the MCU

Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight looking confused with Khonshu right behind him

Oscar Isaac somehow managed to convince Marvel to let his brother work with him on Moon Knight.

Steven Grant with the gun in the van in Moon Knight
Fans have been shocked at how different Moon Knight is, even though it doesn’t really have a direct connection with the MCU at the moment. Isaac has received a lot of praise for his acting in the series and the actor has admitted it wasn’t easy to play a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

DID means that Moon Knight has several personalities which fans see as the show transitions back and forth between the former gift shop clerk, Steven Grant, and Mercenary Marc Spector. The show has also teased that fans will soon see Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley in the last third of the season.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
While talking to TheWrap, Isaac revealed that he actually had some help from his brother with his performance in Moon Knight. Isaac admitted that it was awesome to have his brother in his “corner” as it helped him get into character faster:

“You know who really was my co-star throughout this whole thing was my brother. I had my brother, Michael Hernandez, he’s an actor, as well. I had him either play Steven or Marc, depending on the scene. “It’s the closest thing to me there is, is my little bro. So it was actually fantastic to have him there in my corner to be able to work with.”

oscar isaac as moon knight
Not many actors can say that they had help from their families while working on large projects. Besides being a really cool opportunity, it does make sense why Isaac’s brother helped him stay in character. Fans may have to wait to learn more about how much help Isaac got from his brother until Marvel releases the documentary discussing the behind-the-scenes for Moon Knight.

More on Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mr. Knight
The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Are you enjoying Oscar Isaac’s performance in Moon Knight?  Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+  you can expect more episodes of  Moon KnightMs. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

