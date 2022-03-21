Pedro Pascal Wants NEW ‘Mandalorian,’ Name Drops Nicolas Cage

The Mandalorian season three is the most anticipated Star Wars season, with many eyeing a December 2022 debut. With recasting for Gina Carano’s character underway, Pedro Pascal offered a replacement that he thinks would be “great” for The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian cemented itself as one of the strongest Star Wars series in history, with its debut season in 2019, leading to Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) rightfully stealing the show in The Book of Boba Fett.

The new Star Wars story of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Mos Pelgo Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is coming to a close with season three of The Mandalorian. Still, Pedro Pascal wants a Hollywood legend to join the Star Wars universe before it’s too late.



Following the tumultuous firing of actress Gina Carano as Marshal Cara Dune from season three of The Mandalorian, a big hole is yet to be filled by another actor.

Pedro Pascal has the perfect actor in mind:

“I think [Nicolas Cage] would be a great Mandalorian. I think that he’s so physical, that he cuts such a great silhouette, he would figure out very artistic ways to execute the role.”

In a recent interview with IMDb, Pascal name drops Nicolas Cage as an actor he’d love to see in The Mandalorian, stating that Cage is “he would figure out very artistic ways to execute the role.”

Pedro Pascal stars with screen legend Nicolas Cage (Con Air, The Rock) in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022, which debuts on April 22, 2022.

Nicolas Cage has appeared in nearly every movie known to man, including Disney’s National Treasure film franchise and Marvel’s Ghost Rider (2007), a character rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

While Pedro Pascal was joking about having Nicolas Cage takeover his Mandalorian role, he can appear in The Mandalorian in some capacity.

Considering that Danny Trejo recently cameoed in The Book of Boba Fett, it’s clear that Hollywood big names can pop up through Star Wars as they please.

Even if Nicolas Cage were to appear in a minor role, the galaxy far, far away would be perfect for this larger-than-life actor.

More about The Mandalorian

Beginning five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is hired by remnant Imperial forces to retrieve the child Grogu, but instead goes on the run to protect the infant. While looking to reunite Grogu with his kind, they are pursued by Moff Gideon, who wants to use Grogu’s connection to the Force.

Every Star Wars fan is eager to see which characters return to the streaming series, such as Sasha Bank’s Koska Reeves, Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), and Bo-Katan Kryze Katee Sackhoff).

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Boba Fett (Temura Morrison), Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and the Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

