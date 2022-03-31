Disney Delays Hayden Christensen’s ‘Star Wars’ Return

The Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series was just around the corner from debuting, but Star Wars fans will have to wait longer to see Hayden Christensen return to the Star Wars universe again.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe in just two months, reprising their iconic Star Wars characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The new Star Wars story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

McGregor first appeared as the titular character in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — taking the role from icon Alec Guinness after his appearances in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and the original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi had clear skies ahead, debuting on May 25th, 2022 — 45 years after Ben Kenobi’s (Sir Alec Guinness) first appearance — but every Star Wars fan was shocked to learn that the series had been delayed:

The first 2 episodes of ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ will now release on May 27.

The first 2 episodes of ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ will now release on May 27. pic.twitter.com/hksbKW5uZH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 31, 2022

Fans will be pleased to learn that Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut with two episodes, but on May 27th.

While the delay is only two days, Star Wars fans are forced to wait longer to see Hayden Christensen return to his iconic Jedi Knight role and the Sith Lord Darth Vader, something that was cut short in his career.

Fans were quick to respond to the surprise:

Not releasing on the 25th for the 45th anniversary of the first film. Omega level L.

Not releasing on the 25th for the 45th anniversary of the first film Omega level L — The Shadow Jedi (@Captain63857795) March 31, 2022

Another fan shared:

ur telling me i have to wait 2 days longer for him [Hayden Christensen]!?

ur telling me i have to wait 2 days longer for him !?/! pic.twitter.com/DW5qaXgrmu — łauren (@viIIaneve) March 31, 2022

This delay is not the end of the world, especially with fans getting two Kenobi episodes in one day.

Stranger Things 4 and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) also premiere on May 27th, giving fans of all franchises an overload of great content.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Are you excited to get two Kenobi episodes on the same day? Let us know in the comments below!