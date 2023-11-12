Disney Wedding Proposal Causes a Scene With Yelling and Crying

Disney magic got ruined for an unsuspecting couple after their wedding proposal at the park took a terrible turn.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, are two of the most popular destinations in America.
Since their opening in 1955 and 1971, respectively, The Happiest Place on Earth and The Most Magical Place on Earth have been staples of family fun in the country, housing iconic rides, innovative attractions, immersive lands inspired by popular franchises like Star Wars and the MCU, unique parades, live shows, and nighttime spectaculars, making it easy to see why millions of families plan their vacations to Disney.
Indeed, Disney Parks worldwide are the birthplace of countless magical memories for the young and the young at heart, honoring Walt Disney’s legacy and preserving the ideals with which he dedicated Disneyland Park, his original theme park, hoping that the Anaheim-based Disney Resort would be a place where “age relieves fond memories of the past” and “youth may savor the promise and challenge of the future,” “with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.”
Unfortunately, Disney magic can only do so much for guests visiting the Disney Parks.
Inside the Magic has reported on multiple guests having less-than-magical experiences when visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, being vocal about their unfortunate trips, commenting that “the magic got ruined” during their visit and that their experiences have been “just a waste.”
With multiple reports about iconic rides and attractions breaking down, increasingly concerning guest behavior, several brawls breaking out on Disney property, lawsuits, hateful demonstrations at the Disney Resorts, and other problems, more guests and fans have commented that Disney is losing its magic.
As if these incidents weren’t enough, we have seen guests suffer from terrible experiences, having perhaps the most magical memories in their lives ruined by Disney cast members, security, and even other guests.
Magical wedding proposals gone wrong
Thousands of couples are looking to seal their “happily ever after” at their favorite Disney Park, whether that be Disneyland, Disney World, or Disneyland Paris.
But netizens have witnessed these magical moments be ruined more than once, surely scarring the couples for a long time.
Magic doesn’t happen at Disneyland Paris
Several reports have come out of the Parisian Disney Resort, perhaps the most popular one even causing The Walt Disney Company to apologize for the unpleasant experience publicly.
Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a magical wedding proposal at Disneyland Paris in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of the Parisian Disney Park. Unfortunately, the couple’s “happily ever after” didn’t last long, as the husband-to-be was caught cheating the day after the proposal, which made the bride-to-be immediately break the engagement and finish her relationship with him.
Additionally, Inside the Magic reported on a wedding proposal being abruptly interrupted by a cast member at Disneyland Paris, who snatched the wedding ring from the couple. The unpleasant moment was captured in a video that immediately went viral, sparking a heated debate online between viewers who criticized and attacked the cast member and those who commented he was doing his job and that the couple had trespassed a restricted area, justifying the sudden interruption as they had broken theme park rules.
The viral video ignited such outrage online that The Walt Disney Company had to come forward and publicly apologize for the incident.
Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was thwarted by employee
After the incident went viral online, a Newsweek report revealed that the couple had stated that a friend had asked a female cast member for permission to enter the restricted area in the theme park, saying that they had received her approval before the cast member attacked online ran up to them and took the wedding ring from the couple.
The intense debate caused The Walt Disney Company to release a public statement apologizing for the incident. In it, a Disney spokesperson said: “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”
The apology stirred debate again, as some were not satisfied with the response from the company, arguing that they should have stood by the cast member and condemned the couple’s conduct after trespassing into a restricted area.
Unfortunately, cast members are not the only ones responsible for ruining these magic moments at the parks.
Guests ruin the moment
Netizens have also witnessed guests ruin the magic for couples at Disney Parks, particularly at Walt Disney World Resort.
Inside the Magic has reported on several guests rudely interrupting magical moments for guests at Disney World, with the most recent being an immature adult recording a couple during a Disney PhotoPass session, gagging at the couple sharing a kiss and igniting a heated conversation in the comments of their video.
Additionally, Inside the Magic reported on a grown woman interfering with a Disney wedding proposal because she thought the moment was not being captured, despite a Disney PhotoPass cast member clearly taking pictures of the couple as they sealed their happily ever after. The couple commented that the woman surely had good intentions and added that the Disney photographer still managed to capture great photos of the moment.
Disneyland Resort has also been the stage of bizarre incidents surrounding wedding proposals at the Disney Parks.
Inside the Magic reported an unfortunate guest being detained by security at the Anaheim Disney Resort and removed from the park before he could even propose to his partner. Additionally, we witnessed the shocking story of Rebecca Short, a British trainee dental nurse who turned her trip to Disneyland into an opportunity to marry a Mexican-American double murderer on death row. You can read more about this uncommon fairytale wedding by clicking here.
However, the most recent wedding proposal to go wrong at a Disney Park caused a scene shocking bystanders, as the couple yelled and cried at each other.
Wrong place, wrong time
What could’ve been a magical moment for a couple turned into a dramatic scene at Disneyland Park.
The video posted by @alisonbanow on TikTok exposed a man getting down on one knee and pulling out a ring in the middle of Mickey’s Toontown before his bride-to-be started yelling at him, asking him what he was doing and telling him to get up. “We’re at ToonTown! I feel like I’m in front of a bunch of strollers right now!” the woman yelled as she tried to make her partner get up while repeatedly shouting, “No!”
The couple then moved near Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin to continue their argument before the man snatched a pair of Minnie ears off his partner’s head and walked away. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.
@alisonbanow
While the scene must’ve been shocking for guests visiting Disneyland Park, the wedding proposal gone wrong was likely a staged video planned by the couple, as the person behind the camera followed the couple around the park and Disney California Adventure, capturing some of their conversations and arguments with an impressive audio quality, even catching a second wedding proposal attempt in what appeared to be Tomorrowland.
Magical memories inspired by Disney
Regardless of the unfortunate moments in this article, Disney has also inspired magical memories that have left wedding guests with tears in their eyes. Inside the Magic reported on an emotional scene in which the groom sang “Go the Distance” from 1997’s Hercules while waiting for his partner to join him at the altar.
And if Disney fans want to add some pixie dust to their weddings and honeymoons, Disney is ready to help with a specialized branch in the company.
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and Honeymoons
Every Disney fan dreams of finding their happily ever after, sharing their lives with a partner in a fairytale wedding, even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, despite his declared moral crusade against the company.
To help couples plan their perfect magical wedding, Disney offers the services of Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and Honeymoons, a specialized branch in the company that gained popularity thanks to the Disney+ original series Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, which was unfortunately removed from Disney’s streaming service on May 26, 2023, as the platform performed a massive content purge.
The series’ synopsis read: The show provides a behind-the-scenes look at the weddings and engagements of couples that take place at Disney destinations, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, and at Aulani in Hawaii. It is coordinated by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.
What is Disney’s Fairytale Weddings?
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and Honeymoons is an exclusive and luxurious service that allows couples to make their fairytale wedding dreams come to life, offering venues at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Aulani, and the Disney Cruise Line.
The service has a team of wedding experts ready to help you design the wedding of your dreams with The Walt Disney Company’s signature commitment to excellence and wonderful storytelling.
What services does the branch offer?
The official website for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons describes their services as follows:
We love, love.
It deserves to be celebrated unlike anything else in this world. And that’s why we’ve worked our magic bringing countless weddings to life for over 3 decades.
Our passion is to discover new, creative ways to honor love stories. And because every couple is unique, we’re devoted to finding ways to celebrate them that are just as special. When love takes your breath away, we’ll help you find a breathtaking location to share your vows. And before getting lost in the moment, you’ll discover Disney service made it possible for you to be truly present in it.
We even partner with a designer to create wedding gowns inspired by princesses and engagement rings with a touch of pixie dust. We celebrate real couples’ love stories on Disney+ and inspire truly magical ceremonies.
Wherever and however love stories have been honored, whether an engagement, wedding, honeymoon or vow renewal, for 30 years we’ve brought them to life in truly magical ways. And we love that there’s so many more yet to be written.
-Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons
How much does it cost to have a Disney Fairytale wedding?
While a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream come true, the experiences are pricey. Depending on the services the couple requires for their event, prices range between $15,000 and $100,000 in Florida and start at $15,000 in California, $16,500 in Hawaii, and $4,000 on the Disney Cruise Line, excluding services like photography and videography, floral arrangements, decor, entertainment, food and beverages, and transportation.
To learn more about Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and Honeymoons and start planning your dream wedding, click here.
What do you think about wedding proposals at Disneyland, Disney World, and other Disney Parks? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!
