Entire Disneyland Area Shut Down After Vicious Brawl

Unruly guests caused an entire area to shut down at Disneyland Park following a vicious fight on the property. It’s a (not so) small brawl, after all.

Disneyland Park, Walt Disney’s dream come true, is home to countless memorable experiences.

From interactions with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends to a chance to ride some of the earliest rides to open at the Anaheim theme park, including Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan's Flight, Matterhorn Bobsleds and more, the chance to live new and immersive experiences at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Of course, when visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District — Disneyland Resort’s shopping and entertainment district — guests must abide by a clear code of conduct to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all while preserving a family-friendly environment at the Southern California Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, it is no secret that the Happiest Place on Earth has been the stage for several unpleasant incidents throughout 2023, as the Southern California Disney Resort continues to face a growing problem with unruly guests.

From entitled parents causing scenes at some of the park’s most adorable rides to groups wearing traumatizing costumes to the resort’s exclusive Halloween event — Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure — and guests shamelessly breaking theme park rules, causing a wave of bans at the resort, it would appear that some make tremendous efforts to display their worst behavior at Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Inside the Magic recently reported on a vicious fight taking place in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, with two families exchanging punches and kicks, leaving those involved with bloody injuries before Disney cast members and theme park security personnel intervened.

While it is still unclear if Disneyland officials reprimanded the parties involved by banning them from the parks, new information has revealed that Disney cast members had to shut down the entire area following the violent fight.

Instagram user @capturedthrills shared a series of stories kept as a highlight on their profile, in which viewers can see a different angle of the vicious fight, with the parkgoers involved falling to the ground, getting up, and continuing to fight as their belongings flew in the air. All while surrounded by strollers and small children.

The incident formed a significant crowd of guests waiting for the group to be separated and walking away from the violent incident, trying to avoid getting caught in the fight.

The user mentioned that the Disney attractions Alice in Wonderland and Mad Tea Party had been shut down following the incident, adding that cast members had blocked off the Fantasyland walkway while trying to bring parked strollers out of the shutdown area.

You can click here to watch these Instagram story highlights. Viewer discretion is advised.

It is essential that all guests are aware of Disneyland Resort’s rules before visiting the Southern California theme parks, as failing to comply with them could result in being kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested. You can click here to learn more about Disneyland’s rules and regulations.

