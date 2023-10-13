Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort » Disney Cancels Fan-Favorite Parade Indefinitely, Future Uncertain

Disney Cancels Fan-Favorite Parade Indefinitely, Future Uncertain

Posted on by Ed Aguila
Mickey mouse leading the "Magic Happens" parade at Disneyland Park

Credit: Disney

Disney’s breathtaking Magic Happens Parade will soon have its last performances before being canceled indefinitely. Will the fan-favorite parade return?

Disneyland Park, Walt Disney’s dream come true, is home to countless memorable experiences.

From interactions with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends to a chance to ride some of the earliest rides to open at the Anaheim theme park, including Haunted MansionPirates of the CaribbeanPeter Pan’s Flight, and more, the chance to live new and immersive experiences at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, enjoy delicious treats, and be delighted by unique entertainment offerings, there’s plenty of reasons that make Disneyland Resort the Happiest Place on Earth.

Mickey Mouse Disney100 statue with Main Street, U.S.A., and Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background at Disneyland Park
Credit: Ed Aguila / Inside the Magic

The Walt Disney Company is committed to improvement and innovation, striving to provide the best and most magical experiences for guests of all ages at its parks worldwide.

This commitment includes the development of new rides and experiences, updates and rethemings of iconic rides — like the divisive reimagining of Splash Mountain to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — and, of course, unique seasonal offerings at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disney California Adventure entrance at night during Halloween time at Disneyland Resort with Oogie Boogie decorations announcing the Oogie Boogie Bash
Credit: Ed Aguila / Inside the Magic

Disneyland Resort is currently celebrating the most spooktacular time of the year, with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends dressed in their Halloween costumes, frightfully fun decorations, seasonal overlays at some of the most popular rides and lands in the parks — including Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park and Haul-O-Ween in Radiator “Screams” at Cars Land — and the extremely popular Oogie Boogie Bash exclusive event.

Of course, seasonal celebrations bring all sorts of exclusive surprises and offerings to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, like the exclusive Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash — nearly ruined by a gross incident recently.

Frightfully Fun Parade in the dark at Oogie Boogie Bash.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Although exciting, these seasonal offerings sometimes mean guests must say, “See ya real soon!” to some of their favorite rides and experiences. And the next big season at Disneyland won’t be the exception.

As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland has made it official that the beloved Magic Happens Parade will be suspended indefinitely after its final performances of the year, set to take place this Sunday, October 15, at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Moana float during the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park
Credit: Inside the Magic / Kurt Schmidt

The fan-favorite parade will be suspended indefinitely to make way for the holiday spectacular A Christmas Fantasy Parade, set to return to Disneyland Park on November 10, 2023, and perform through January 7, 2024.

In the meantime, a small Halloween-themed cavalcade is reportedly planned to run twice daily through the end of October.

Mickey in Magic Happens at night
Credit: Disney

Fortunately, Disneyland officials have confirmed that the beloved Magic Happens Parade is set to return at a later date, as theme park and entertainment digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, the return date for the fan-favorite parade is yet to be announced.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the return of the Magic Happens Parade to Disneyland Park as soon as more information becomes available.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Magic Happens Parade, you can enjoy the fan-favorite daytime spectacular through Inside the Magic’s eyes in the video below or by clicking here.

Disney describes the unique offering as follows:

Magic Comes to Life

As part of the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort, celebrate the return of this unforgettable spectacle that reminds us you don’t need wings to fly, shooting stars are for wishes and magic doesn’t end at midnight!

Miguel, Coco float during the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park
Credit: Inside the Magic / Kurt Schmidt

With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.

magic happens Disneyland parade
Credit: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Watch Moana ride the crest of a beautiful wave in her voyager canoe, followed by Coco’s guitar-strumming Miguel joined by his dog Dante and other fantastical spirit animals and behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2 as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven pass by. The parade’s grand finale commemorates memorable moments from Disney classics in an incredible procession that’s not to be missed!

Would you like to see Magic Happens Parade return to Disneyland Park? Or should Disney revive another parade for Walt Disney’s original theme park? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

